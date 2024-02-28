WWE writer exits company - Reports

A WWE writer has reportedly departed the company ahead of this week's tapings for NXT. The promotion is getting set for WrestleMania XL following the conclusion of Elimination Chamber 2024.

The company has undergone many changes as of late following the merger with UFC last September. Over 100 employees behind the scenes were let go following the merger and several superstars were also released.

A new report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider has revealed that an NXT writer has departed the promotion. The report noted that Nick Bonanno, a member of NXT's creative team, has exited the company. He reportedly left the company following the last set of television tapings.

Released WWE star is not looking to return to the company

Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, has disclosed that he is not looking to follow in Drew McIntyre's footsteps and return to the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth disclosed that he asked to leave the company. The veteran added he wanted to spend the second half of his career doing everything else in wrestling, besides being a WWE Superstar.

"I don't have [thoughts] like, 'I gotta get back to WWE.' I asked to leave, and I wanna do a second half of my career where I do everything else but WWE because I've done it. I've been there. I wanna see what I can do on my own. It's like a Twilight Zone episode where the guy's at like the top of a company and he's got all the gold in the world. He goes, 'I wanna go back in time and I wanna redo it and do it all again from day one, put all the hard work in, and prove to everyone that I can do this again.' We're all gonna find out here, am I all show no go? Am I a phony that's been sitting around? No, I'm gonna steal the show every damn night." [7:24 – 7:59]

WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment and fans are invested in the storylines heading into WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if any more changes are made to the creative team in the weeks ahead.

