Rumored unhappiness corrected, comparisons to Roman Reigns - 5 reasons why Seth Rollins should win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship 

Triple H's major announcement on WWE RAW has drastically shaken the foundation of the company's programming going forward. A new title has been introduced and it's a big deal.

The Game revealed the brand new World Heavyweight Championship. The belt will serve as the counter to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This means whatever brand Roman Reigns is on will have his title, while the other brand will crown a World Heavyweight Champion.

While there's no news on who will be fighting for the new belt, Seth Rollins made his case to be champion on the most recent episode of RAW. He declared the title a symbol of the hardworking superstars and clearly expressed his desire to be the first champion.

This article will look into a handful of reasons why The Visionary should be the first man to capture the new World Heavyweight Championship. Much of it is based on his ability, but there are a handful of intriguing and compelling reasons for the company to push him.

Below are five reasons why Seth Rollins should win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#5. Seth is loved by the audience

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE

#WWEChamber ONE THING about seth rollins is that he’s gonna get the crowd pumped & to sing his song, period. ONE THING about seth rollins is that he’s gonna get the crowd pumped & to sing his song, period.#WWEChamber https://t.co/cJ4h3iIjJf

Perhaps the most obvious reason why Seth Rollins should be the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion of the new era comes down to his popularity. Simply put: Seth is one of the most popular stars in wrestling.

The veteran of the ring will come out to his theme and the fans will sing along. They'll even do so before, after, and at times even during his matches. Fans love Seth, his wacky outfits, his eccentric personality, and of course, his entrance theme.

Rollins winning the title first will be a cause of celebration for fans, but beyond that, the top stars should hold the top titles. A win for Seth is logical given how much the fans love him and want to see him on top of the industry.

#4. He is extremely talented and consistent

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

Another key reason why Seth Rollins should be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion is his consistency. Whether fans love or hate Seth, there's no denying that The Visionary is as consistent as they come.

When it comes to in-ring work, nobody in or out of WWE can say they're better. There may be people on the same level as Seth, but nobody can surpass his in-ring ability.

Beyond that, he's also tapped into a gimmick that works, is fun on the microphone, and has bundles of charisma. WWE is lucky to have such a talented wrestler who can go out and deliver every single time. That's one of the main reasons to push him to the top.

#3. Seth Rollins would add immediate prestige to the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins with the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins isn't just talented and popular, he has numerous accolades to his name. In fact, he's one of the most decorated stars in WWE today thanks to an impressive decade-long run in the company.

The Visionary has held 14 main roster titles. This includes the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and various tag team titles.

Rollins is also the first-ever NXT Champion and has even stood tall as world champion at the end of WrestleMania. If he holds the World Heavyweight Championship, the title will automatically be seen as a big deal thanks to being held by a top star. He'll make it prestigious immediately.

#2. Rollins hasn't been a world champion in WWE in years and deserves better

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. https://t.co/AaSEf5AjO4

While Seth Rollins is certainly an accomplished star, he hasn't held a major WWE Championship in years. He was the United States Champion in 2022, but hasn't held a world title since 2019. Given his star power, a four-year drought is quite surprising.

Additionally, there's been a lot of speculation regarding Rollins' happiness while working in WWE. A video showed him seemingly being told his segment was being changed and cut short during a commercial break, and many believed he was unhappy.

Between the lack of a world title win for years and the speculation that he may be unhappy, Seth winning the World Heavyweight Championship could do wonders for his morale. He deserves the top spot, and this could help satisfy The Visionary and keep him around long-term.

#1. The win could put him on Roman Reigns' level

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins joined WWE's main roster as one-third of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. They were a dominant trio but ultimately ended up splitting. All three found a lot of success on their own and even became world champions.

Dean eventually left WWE and is now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling. However, Reigns and Rollins are still competing over who's the top dog in the sports entertainment giant. Unfortunately for Seth, Roman has typically been winning that competition.

Reigns is closing in on 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If Seth wins the World Heavyweight Championship, they'll officially be the top two stars of their individual brands. In many ways, that's what it was always meant to be.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes