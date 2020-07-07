Rumored backstage details on Heath Slater's RAW appearance and who helped make it happen

Heath Slater reportedly would not have been on RAW last night if it wasn't for a little bit of help backstage.

Slater's non-compete is up this month. Right now, there are no plans for WWE to bring him back.

One final appearance for the One Man Band

Heath Slater was released from his WWE contract nearly three months ago, so what was he doing on RAW Monday night? Well, if you're a fan, don't get too excited for an extended story arc. Slater himself told WWE Network that this appearance was all about getting what Drew McIntyre promised him - a match between the two.

That match didn't last very long as the WWE Champion would hit a Claymore just a few seconds in and get the pinfall victory over his friend. Regardless, Heath Slater called it a nice closing chapter to his run with the company which started back in 2006.

Slater indicated that his appearance on RAW was a one-off, and seemingly confirmed a tweet sent out by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue as the segment Monday unfolded.

Heath Slater appears on #WWERaw by Dolph Ziggler's side, wearing one of his Free Agent shirts.



The rumours were true.



As I mentioned on the SportsKeeda Facebook Live earlier today, this is a one time pay day for Heath before his non compete clause expires. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 7, 2020

Heath Slater, to his credit, looked incredibly rejuvenated and to be in tremendous shape. It's clear he hasn't spent the last few months on the couch. Shortly after his release from WWE, he said the fire inside him was lit again and he was ready to get in "legit" shape.

Well, it appears he's well on his way and his appearance on RAW was a great showcase of his talents. That opening promo was as much of an audition for his next career opportunity as it was anything else. An audition he likely wouldn't have gotten without some help from the man he shared the ring with Monday night.

Drew McIntyre pushed for Heath Slater's appearance

During Heath Slater's one-off appearance Monday Night, he cut an impassioned promo about the real-life friendship and history that he shares with Drew McIntyre. The former Tag Team Champion even harked back to McIntyre's release from the company in 2014.

Slater said he called the current WWE Champion and visited him often. That prompted him to ask McIntyre what he's done for Heath Slater since he was released in April. Apparently, the answer to that question, in real life, is constantly pushing to get Slater back on TV one final time according to Tom Colohue.

For what it's worth, I've been told numerous times that Drew McIntyre did petition endlessly for matches with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.



That includes after Slater was released. I doubt this moment happens without Drew constantly requesting it.#WWE #WWERaw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 7, 2020

It may not have been the match that either 3MB member wanted, but Monday's segment allowed Heath Slater to get the closure he wanted and bid a proper farewell to the fans.

It's entirely possible that Slater gets offered a new contract from the company down the road, but he'll have (presumably) plenty more options when his non-compete with WWE runs out later this month.