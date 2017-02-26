WWE Rumors: Eric Bischoff expected to induct Diamond Dallas Page into Hall of Fame

Is Eric Bischoff set to return to the WWE?

Could Eric Bischoff induct DDP into the WWE Hall of Fame?

What’s the story?

The WWE universe can expect the controversial Eric Bischoff to induct Diamond Dallas Page in the Hall of Fame come Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando, according to The Inquisitr.

The WWE has not made an official announcement yet about who will do the honours, however, if reports are to be believed, then the man to induct DDP into the Hall of Fame could be Bischoff who is a longtime friend of the WWE and WCW legend.

In case you didn’t know...

DDP, as he is more popularly known, has wrestled for both the WWE and WCW. He is a two-time United States Champion, a four-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and has won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship thrice.

A dominant superstar in WCW during the Attitude era, his influence in the world of professional wrestling has extended far beyond the ring in recent years.

DDP’s company DDP Yoga has helped transform the lives of countless wrestlers who have suffered from drug addictions like Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts and Scott Hall.

Even current Superstars like AJ Styles and Chris Jericho swear by his fitness routine, not to mention the famous standup comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, who is also a fan.

The heart of the matter

While it makes complete sense for the WWE to honour DDP for his contributions and to do so at the hands of Bischoff, fans would have expected someone like Hall or Roberts to do the induction instead, considering the impact that DDP has had on their lives.

However, it was Jim Ross who brought up Eric Bischoff’s name and said it would make a “nice story” for the universe as well as DDP to have Bischoff make the induction.

What’s next?

Much like how news of DDP’s induction was initially a rumour, the news of Bischoff doing the honours is also unconfirmed so far. However, Bischoff’s inclusion would be a nice touch for Page personally, even though the former WCW vice president keeps his distance from Vince McMahon and his promotion.

The two have known each other both in a professional and personal capacity and it would be unfortunate if he turned down the opportunity to honour his friend.

Sportskeeda’s take

After being underappreciated by the WWE for many years, DDP is finally being given his due and it would be great to see Bischoff by his side in the process. Bischoff is bound to have some great stories about DDP that could strike just the right note for the evening.

