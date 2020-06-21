Current WWE Era vs. Ruthless Aggression Era: 5 dream matches we may see down the line

There is still a possibility that we get to witness most (if not all) of these dream matches in WWE.

It's time for WWE to pull the trigger on these highly-anticipated matches.

Several dream matches between WWE Superstars of the Current era and the Ruthless Aggression era may still take place

There's no denying that WWE's Ruthless Aggression era has a special place in our hearts. It had the perfect blend of Superstars from the Attitude Era (The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, etc.), WCW (Kevin Nash, Goldberg, Booker T, Rey Mysterio, etc.), as well as those up-and-coming stars who would one day rule the industry (John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Batista, etc.).

Even though it has been over 10 years since the Ruthless Aggression era ended, the WWE Universe still cherishes the amazing feuds and matches that took place during the aforementioned period.

Yes, it's true that most of the faces that we used to see weekly during the Ruthless Aggression era are now seen rarely at best. The new generation of WWE Superstars has now taken over. But, that hasn't stopped us from imagining how the wrestling business would be if Superstars from the mid-2000s got a chance to mix it up with the performers of today.

Luckily, "Never Say Never" is a saying that is followed by almost all professional wrestlers (past or present). So, expect the following 5 dream matches between WWE Superstars of the Ruthless Aggression and Current eras to take place in the coming years.

#5 John Cena vs. Velveteen Dream

Over the last four and a half years, John Cena's role in WWE has been reduced to that of a part-timer. The face that used to run the place now wrestles only a handful of matches every year. However, he does his best to make those matches seem important.

One particular dream match involving the Cenation Leader that fans have been clamoring for quite a while is that against NXT's own, Velveteen Dream. Interestingly, even the 16-time World Champion wants this dream (no pun intended) collision to go down.

Back in 2018, John Cena visited the WWE Performance Center and spoke to NXT Superstars. While detailing his experience there at a MegaCon convention in Florida, the 2012 Money in the Bank ladder match winner revealed that out of all the top NXT Superstars, Velveteen Dream is the one he is interested in facing the most. He said:

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream…You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream."

Velveteen Dream then took to Twitter to state that he is ready to go toe to toe with the Franchise Player whenever he wants.

Are we on our way to a (VELVETEEN) DREAM MATCH of @JohnCena vs. @VelveteenWWE?! @catherinekelley has the latest... pic.twitter.com/Od7rftuKh0 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2018

WWE could surely benefit from a bizarre John Cena/Velveteen feud down the line. However, it needs to happen sooner rather than later, now that the flag-bearer of Hustle-Loyalty-Respect has started winding down his wrestling career.

