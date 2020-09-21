RVD reveals his favourite opponents of his career

RVD has had some all-time classic matches during his professional wrestling career with promotions such as ECW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

A former WWE Champion and ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Rob Van Dam is often seen as a trailblazer for his hybrid style of high-flying and innovative in-ring offence.

RVD recently participated in a Question and Answer session with Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed a variety of topics related to his Hall of Fame worthy professional wrestling career.

The current IMPACT Wrestling wrestler was asked to name his favourite opponents from each major wrestling promotion that he has competed in. RVD revealed his favourite opponents from ECW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, as well as his toughest opponents to face:

"I guess to really break it down like that, I'll start with ECW and say that Sabu and Jerry Lynn were my favorites to work with, the matches with Sabu were just insane, but my stuff with Jerry Lynn was really competitive and a lot of fun back then. We were just constantly trying to one-up each other. In WWE, I loved working Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy because we had the same kind of mindset when it comes to thinking outside the box. As for Impact or TNA, I'd have to say AJ Styles. I don't think we ever had an instant classic or anything, but he was just so f--king good." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"As far as toughest opponents, I've always thought the tougher guys were the bigger ones, Brock Lesnar has the strength of like ten guys, so he's tough. Big Show was always a challenge because you have to get really high up there to kick him in the face. Guys like that are a real challenge." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Start your free 30 day @IMPACTPlusApp trial NOW and watch all your favorite classic IMPACT matches at https://t.co/FVDfVPms3J.



Check out AJ Styles vs. Rob Van Dam from Sacrifice 2010. pic.twitter.com/W2CWug3vYh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2020

RVD on his match against John Cena at ECW: One Night Stand in 2006

Continuing to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career, Rob Van Dam was asked about his famous match against John Cena at ECW: One Night Stand 2006 for the WWE Championship.

RVD would famously defeat Cena to capture his first, and only, WWE Championship. But, the match is possibly better known for the hostile atmosphere that the crowd generated inside the Hammerstein Ballroom for then-WWE Champion John Cena.

Advertisement

June 11th, 2006: 14 years ago today, #ECW One Night Stand went down at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. 🔥



In the main event, @TherealRVD pinned @JohnCena to win his first #WWE Championship.@HeymanHustle @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/NvSnx5PMms — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) June 11, 2020

RVD revealed that John Cena was aware ahead of time that he was going to be heavily booed, but RVD was quick to praise Cena for how well he handled the situation and adapted to the raucous environment:

"I was confident from the start because those were my people, It felt great to have all that energy on my side, but Cena knew they were going to boo him out of the building. He knew that ahead of the time. It was really cool to see how he reacted to and adapted to that kind of environment. It really impressed me, and everyone should be impressed by what a professional he is." (h/t Wrestling INC)

What are your memories of John Cena vs RVD at ECW: One Night Stand 2006?