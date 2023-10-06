Will John Cena and LA Knight face a sad ending on WWE SmackDown tonight? Analyzing why it's likely

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show before Fastlane this Saturday, featuring the first-time pairing of John Cena and LA Knight. Although both stars are heading into the premium live event with confidence, their momentum might be cut short tonight.

After weeks of John Cena facing Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on his own, he finally decided to officially face them at Fastlane, with or without a partner. However, last week on WWE Smackdown, The Cenation Leader was in the middle of another attack by The Bloodline when The Megastar finally appeared beside him. After driving off Uso and Sikoa, he signed the contract to be Cena's partner.

On tonight's Friday show before Fastlane, the tag team duo could share the ring before they pair up tomorrow. They could cut a promo and even come face-to-face with their opponents. With WWE's history, this might mean that The Bloodline could attack them and make sure John Cena and LA Knight won't be at their best for their match.

The Stamford-based promotion has a history of making sure whoever gets the last laugh on the go-home show of a PLE will usually lose on the actual match. With the wealth of momentum between Cena and Knight, they could afford to lose some of it tonight before securing a win at Fastlane.

What does John Cena think of LA Knight?

LA Knight saved John Cena last week on WWE SmackDown

Many fans and wrestling professionals have been impressed with The Megastar's performance recently. Unsurprisingly, even his partner has nothing but positive things to say.

John Cena said his story with the WWE SmackDown star has parallels. The Cenation Leader compared their traits and how, despite being an underdog most of the time, the audience still responds well to Knight.

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit of parallel, he just refused to give up, never give up, and has done it his own way. Even a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena, cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we are at."

Which WWE SmackDown star will LA Knight face next?

Due to Knight's recent success in WWE, the company has bigger plans for him next. As per reports, there are plans for him to face Roman Reigns at the upcoming Survivor Series event.

It would be interesting to see how the first-time duo will perform at their upcoming Fastlane match.

