“This is the one they chose” - Sami Zayn criticizes WWE’s birthday update

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn turns 38 years old today.

He signed with the promotion in 2013 and wrestled in NXT for a couple of years. Sami defeated Neville, now known as PAC in AEW, to win the NXT Championship in the third-ever TakeOver event: R-Evolution. He lost the title 62 days later to long-time rival Kevin Owens.

Since joining the main roster, Sami has won the Intercontinental Championship three times. He has also become one of the more popular heels in the promotion. Fans revered his conspiracy theories and his quest to become an Honorary Uce in The Bloodline. Sami was recently in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but did not emerge victorious.

WWE wished The Great Liberator a happy birthday today on social media and the 38-year-old was not happy with the picture selected. He also provided a link to his SamiForSyria foundation, a mobile medical clinic for displaced Syrian families:

"WWE probably had over 50,000 pictures of me from the past 10 years and this is the one they chose for my birthday, but anyways donate to SamiForSyria.com to help fund our 2 mobile clinics, I'm doubling all donations today." - Zayn tweeted out.

The WWE Universe suggests better images of Sami Zayn

WWE fans quickly responded with images they felt were more flattering of the self-proclaimed "Locker Room Leader."

They sprung into action and responded with several more appropriate images to honor Sami on his birthday:

Other fans pointed out that Sami shares the same birthday as Brock Lesnar:

