Sami Zayn once defeated Gunther to win a non-WWE title: Remembering the match from 11 years ago

Sami Zayn took on Gunther in a huge match-up on WWE RAW this week. Longtime fans of the two superstars might be able to recall a match that happened between them 11 years ago.

Sami Zayn and Gunther previously had two recorded singles matches. Their last singles meeting before tonight was for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship at the German promotion’s wXw Dead End XII event on May 19, 2012.

Big Van Walter entered the contest as the defending champion against a very determined El Generico. The two men put on an incredible match for the crowd in attendance. In the end, Generico prevailed over the Austrian behemoth with a vicious brain buster.

Check out his incredible title win below:

Sami Zayn would remain the wXw Unified World Champion for 85 days before dropping the title to Axel Tischer (former WWE star Alexander Wolfe) in a four-way match also involving John Klinger and Karsten Beck on August 12, 2012.

Sami Zayn took on Gunther in blockbuster match on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe was treated to a rare Sami Zayn versus Gunther match on RAW this week. Zayn challenged The Ring General to a match during a backstage segment earlier in the night. The two men met in the ring during the show's second half.

The match saw both men exchange some vicious strikes as they tried to slow each other down. The Ring General landed huge chops on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, who responded with a sunset flip powerbomb.

Sami followed up with a clothesline. He tried to hit a blue thunder bomb on his much larger opponent, but Gunther countered with a sleeper hold. Ludwig Kaiser tried to intervene but was taken out by Kevin Owens.

Kaiser, however, still managed to distract the referee long enough for Giovanni Vinci to hit Zayn with his crutch allowing The Ring General to defeat the SmackDown Superstar with a huge powerbomb.

