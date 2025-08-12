  • home icon
Sami Zayn could be forced to bring back three WWE stars to re-form the Bloodline after RAW

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:17 GMT
Sami Zayn [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn got attacked by The MFTs on this week’s episode of RAW. The Underdog from the Underground was facing Rusev in front of the fans in Quebec, Canada. Before he could finish things, Solo Sikoa and his men attacked Zayn. Owing to this, the former four-time Intercontinental Champion could be forced to bring back The Usos and Jacob Fatu to re-form the OG Bloodline after this week’s RAW.

Sami Zayn has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction since The Visionary’s victory at WrestleMania 41. Last week, however, the Canadian visited Friday Night SmackDown to face Solo Sikoa with fans of Quebec cheering for him. After a long match, Zayn pinned the United States Champion and quickly slipped away before the MFTs could get him.

This week on RAW, however, Sikoa’s men attacked Zayn to make up for the humiliation of last week’s episode of SmackDown. This could make Sami Zayn regroup with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Jacob Fatu to face Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu haven’t been seen since the 2025 SummerSlam. The Samoan Werewolf lost his United States Championship match to Sikoa after the MFTs helped their leader escape the steel cage. On the other hand, The Yeet Master secured a victory against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside Roman Reigns.

The Yeet Master was seen backstage for an interview segment with Jackie Redmond and LA Knight. Thus, Zayn could speak with him and bring Fatu and Big Jim into his fold from SmackDown later on. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Sami Zayn secured a major win at the 2025 SummerSlam

Sami Zayn went up against Karrion Kross at the 2025 SummerSlam in the MetLife Stadium. The Herald of Doomsday had been tormenting the OG Bloodline member for months, and didn’t stop after losing to Zayn at Night of Champions. Instead, he became even more aggressive, ambushing the former four-time Intercontinental Champion with a steel pipe.

Throughout the match, Karrion wanted to make Zayn say that “Kross told the truth,” regarding the latter wishing to embrace his dark side. He also wanted Sami to use the steel pipe and let go of his good guy image, which Kross believed was holding him back.

However, Sami Zayn didn't succumb to any of these things and finished the match with a Helluva Kick. With this, the Canadian superstar ended his feud with The Herald of Doomsday with a 2-0 win. Now, he has to deal with the MFTs, a former foe in Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa, and new enemies in Talla Tonga and JC Mateo. It would be interesting to see how Zayn navigates through this cross-branded mess.

Ankit Singh

Edited by Angana Roy
