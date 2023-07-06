Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lose titles to debuting team: 4 directions for The Creed Brothers on WWE's main roster

A major moment took place on the latest episode of WWE NXT. A big-time bout was had, with The Creed Brothers battling two members of The Schism. More specifically, the match was between Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, aka The Dyad, and Julius and Brutus Creed.

The exciting match had a shocking stipulation. It was billed as a Loser Leaves NXT Match, which immediately raised the eyebrows of the audience. As soon as the stipulation was announced, fans assumed The Dyad would lose since their contracts expire in a few months, and they apparently want out of the promotion.

The Dyad didn't lose; instead, it was The Diamond Mine members who failed to win the bout. While they lost thanks to a mysterious masked man causing a distraction, it appears their time on the white & gold brand has ended.

If Julius and Brutus are genuinely done with NXT, the talented brothers will likely be main roster bound sooner rather than later. This article will examine a few things the powerful pair could do on RAW or SmackDown in the coming weeks and months ahead.

#4. They could challenge for and win the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are one of the most popular tag teams in the world. They have been friends for decades and teamed up together for years before joining WWE. While they've been united off and on since first appearing on NXT, they hadn't won tag team gold together until this year.

The Canadian stars defeated The Usos for the coveted Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. They have since successfully defended the gold against The Usos, Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Pretty Deadly.

If WWE wants to have The Creed Brothers make a splash instantly upon joining the main roster, an exciting means of doing so is to have them immediately challenge for gold. Also, Julius and Brutus could potentially win the titles from Zayn and Owens in their debut match. It would be a shocking move that would give them immediate credibility.

#3. The Creed Brothers could join Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is a trio currently signed to the WWE RAW brand. The leader of the group is Chad Gable, who prides himself on his intellect and mat wrestling ability. The group also features former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis and the surprisingly skilled Maxxine Dupri.

In many ways, Alpha Academy is what Diamond Mine was, but with a comedic edge. Incredible amateur wrestlers and athletes, but they take a more humorous approach to their segments. Whether the comedy is for a viewer is subjective, but they get a loud reaction from the WWE Universe.

The Creed Brothers could potentially fuse The Diamond Mine with Alpha Academy upon joining the main roster. Four fantastic amateur wrestlers and the talented Maxxine Dupri could make for quite the faction.

Who knows, maybe Ivy Nile can come with them? Could Maxxine and Ivy become Women's Tag Team Champions together?

#2. They could form a stable with Bron Breakker

The Creed Brothers are absolute stud athletes ready for WWE's main roster. They're incredible wrestlers who are shockingly athletic and agile beyond their freakish strength. Another superstar also fits that bill, and many believe he's main roster bound soon.

Bron Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion, a successful athlete before joining WWE, and even recently took Seth Rollins to the limit on NXT. His new heel persona has also showcased his range on the microphone. He's the total package and delivers every time he's on television.

Julius, Brutus, and Bron had a short-lived alliance on NXT, and they could take that and bring it to the main roster. All three men are exceptional athletes with bright futures ahead. If they combined their talents to take over RAW or SmackDown, could anybody stop them? Judgment Day, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, and other factions should be worried if push comes to shove.

#1. Paul Heyman could recruit The Creed Brothers to hurt The Usos

Paul Heyman on SmackDown

Paul Heyman is an evil mastermind. Few personalities in WWE history have found as much success as the man affectionately called the "Paulrus" by Jerry Lawler. Heyman has triumphed while managing the likes of Rob Van Dam, Brock Lesnar, The Dangerous Alliance, CM Punk, and, of course, Roman Reigns.

However, Paul has recently found himself in trouble with The Usos. Jey and Jimmy Uso have made it clear that they do not like Heyman. If they ever take over The Bloodline, Paul Heyman will be out of a gig. They've also made things miserable for Roman, which Paul likely detests.

As a result, Heyman may seek out help from an unlikely source. The former ECW owner may lead The Creed Brothers in an attack on The Usos. Doing so could help Roman Reigns avoid any further issues with his cousins, all while allowing Heyman to attach himself to another major act. It would be beneficial for all, except, perhaps, the Usos.

