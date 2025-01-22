Sami Zayn to miss WWE Royal Rumble after ex-Universal Champion puts him out of commission? It’s not Kevin Owens

This week's WWE RAW featured Sami Zayn announcing his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The former Intercontinental Champion has a major goal set for WrestleMania 41: to become a World Champion.

While Zayn has declared himself for the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins could take him out beforehand, causing the Intercontinental Champion to miss the premium live event. A WrestleMania rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre headlined the recent episode of WWE RAW, which the Visionary ultimately won.

However, after the match, the Scottish Warrior unleashed an attack on Rollins, leading to Sami Zayn coming out to minimize the damage. However, while trying to attack McIntyre, Sami accidentally landed a helluva kick on the Visionary, surprising the WWE Universe. After the show went off-air, they had a conversation where The Visionary asked his friend to stay more careful.

With Royal Rumble around the corner, Seth Rollins taking out Zayn with a mysterious attack as revenge for the helluva kick on RAW seems possible. This could eventually lead to the OG Bloodline member missing the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and spark a potential rivalry between the two men on the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE legend says Sami Zayn is not on his level

CM Punk delivered an intriguing promo on the red brand, calling out every name that had declared his entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Among the other massive names, Punk name-dropped Sami Zayn and stated that the former Intercontinental Champion was not on his level. He eventually claimed that he would win the Royal Rumble match this year.

"Don't ask me about Sami Zayn, he's not on my level."

This year's Men's Royal Rumble match features some massive names, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and more, elevating the excitement among fans.

Time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for Sami Zayn at the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

