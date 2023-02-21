Sami Zayn Nationality: Where was the former Honorary Uce born?

Sami Zayn recently performed at the main event of the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Although he was unable to defeat Roman Reigns for the championship, the moment surely felt good as he did it in front of his people.

Sami Zayn's nationality is Canadian and of Syrian descent. He was born in Laval, Quebec, Canada on July 12, 1984. Born Rami Sebei, his parents are from Syria. He is also a Muslim and Arabic is just one of the many languages he can converse with. Prior to the February 18, 2023 premium live event, he even cut a promo in French.

The former Honorary Uce may have come up short in his bout against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his moment during the event was still memorable.

After the bout, fellow Canadian Kevin Owens aided Zayn while the stable was delivering a post-match beatdown. The two met once again on a recent episode of RAW and teased a partnership. However, it looks like a possible alliance between them might have a long way to go.

Sami Zayn Nationality: The superstar may have broken a hometown record during his championship match

The former Honorary Uce won in other ways during the recently concluded premium live event. Despite the loss, his hometown crowd made sure to acknowledge the Canadian.

During the Elimination Chamber press conference, Sami Zayn revealed that the standing ovation from the crowd prior to his title match may have been the longest one in the history of the Bell Centre.

"I think we've walked away from this story, and it's not even done, with so many memorable segments, TV segments, that people will remember 5-10 years down the road. And I think, I hope, that Montreal ovation is one of those because it's not everyday you see a performer just stand in the ring for, I think somebody timed it, it was like five minutes and 22 seconds or something, and it was actually, there's a Quebec historian in here somewhere called Pat Laprade, and he actually, he's a Quebec guy. In the history of the Bell Centre, it's the longest ovation in the history of this building,"

From the looks of it, the story between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is still not finished. It remains to be seen what will transpire next, and if Owens will be beside the RAW Superstar.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes