Sami Zayn needs to watch his back on RAW but not just for a potential betrayal; 3-time WWE Champion is finally returning

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will feature Sami Zayn's first Intercontinental Championship defense since he won the title against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. The Underdog from the Underground is set to take on Chad Gable.

There is speculation about Zayn being betrayed by Gable tonight, but that is not the only thing the Intercontinental Champion has to worry about. WWE have also announced the return of Sheamus for RAW. The Celtic Warrior could turn out to be a major threat for him due to many reasons.

Sheamus is determined to win the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus has been in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship since the summer of 2022. He got several shots at the title during Gunther's six-hundred-and-sixty-six-day reign but failed to capture the title that would eventually make him a Grand Slam Champion.

The coveted title has always eluded The Celtic Warrior. With The Ring General no longer holding it, it may be easier for him to win it for the first time in his career, which is why he may go after Sami Zayn tonight.

Attacking Sami Zayn would make Sheamus' return surprising

WWE advertised the return of Sheamus on last week's RAW. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the company confirmed that he will be back on the red brand tonight. The 46-year-old veteran showing up suddenly during Zayn vs. Gable would be a decent surprise and much better than him just showing up for a normal segment.

He was presented as a babyface during his last match against Edge, so fans would also be surprised if he ambushes Zayn and turns heel once again.

Sheamus attacking Sami Zayn would plant seeds for a major title match at WWE Backlash

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable being interrupted by Sheamus would allow the Stamford-based promotion to set up a huge Fatal-Four-Way match for Backlash. Zayn, Gable, and Gunther are likely to be feuding for the Intercontinental Championship, and The Celtic Warrior being added to it would make it even better.

The four men can then go on to compete for the title in France next month.

Sheamus teased going after the WWE Intercontinental Title before his return

Sheamus got very close to winning the Intercontinental Championship in all of his matches for the title over the last two years. However, he never succeeded in winning it.

During his time away from the ring due to a shoulder injury, The Celtic Warrior sent many warnings to The Ring General on social media and teased coming after the prestigious title. Even though the title changed hands at WrestleMania XL, he would still want to win it.

Check out one of Sheamus' last messages to Gunther before he deactivated his Twitter account:

"Congratulations on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from. #SheamusGuntherTrilogy #bangerafterbanger #WWERaw."

Therefore, Sheamus going after Sami Zayn on RAW tonight seems plausible.

