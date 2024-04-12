The 2024 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will be hosted at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France, on Saturday, May 4. It will be the company's biggest show to date in the country.

The event will feature the fallout from WrestleMania XL. So without further ado, let's take a look at eight matches that must happen at WWE Backlash France.

#8. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - United States Championship match

Logan Paul retained the United States Title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. On the other hand, LA Knight won his first singles match at the Show of Shows against AJ Styles.

There is a history between both men, which goes back to last year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom.

A title win for Knight is long overdue and WWE Backlash would be the right time for it as he is coming out of WrestleMania with a huge victory. The Megastar being one of the few guys in WWE to pin Paul would be another huge achievement for him alongside a potential title win.

#7. CM Punk should return to the ring at WWE Backlash against Drew McIntyre

It is clear that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will lock horns soon, and it seems like it could happen as soon as next month at WWE Backlash.

The Best In The World cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, and then an opportunity at the title the following night on RAW.

It looks like Punk has almost recovered from his torn triceps injury and he may return to the ring in a match against McIntyre at WWE Backlash.

#6. Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match

Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on night two of WrestleMania XL to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre, who had dethroned Seth Rollins as the champion just moments before the cash-in.

The following night on RAW, Jey Uso won a Fatal-Four-Way match to secure a title shot against The Archer of Infamy. The Stamford-based promotion has not announced the date for the match yet, but it should happen at WWE Backlash.

Priest vs. Uso is a new feud and should be given a good amount of time for its build-up.

#5. A-Town Down Under (c) vs. The Wolf Dogs - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

The team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory captured the SmackDown Tag Team Title in the Six-Pack Ladder match WrestleMania XL Night One.

There will be many teams like New Catch Republic and The Street Profits after their title, but WWE could allow a completely new team to challenge for the championship.

This team could be The Wolf Dogs - the pairing of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. The duo recently lost the NXT Tag Team Championship, so Corbin's return to the main roster to join Breakker on SmackDown looks inevitable.

The Stamford-based promotion has been hyping up Breakker, and a Tag Team title run starting for him at WWE Backlash France would be an ideal start to his push on the main roster.

#4. Bayley (c) vs. Dakota Kai - WWE Women's Championship match

Bayley dethroned IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL. But Damage CTRL may not be done with their former leader yet.

It is possible that the group goes after her again and Dakota Kai demands a title match from The Role Model. Their last encounter ended in a DQ, so there is a possibility of a rematch happening between them.

The two women have never faced each other on a premium live event before. A bout between them has the potential to be a classic so WWE should consider booking it at WWE Backlash in France.

#3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Gunther - Intercontinental Championship match

Sami Zayn ended Gunther's historic six-hundred and sixty-six days-long Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL.

The Underdog from the Underground will defend the title against Chad Gable on the upcoming episode of RAW, but the match will likely be interrupted by Imperium as the continuation of the feud between The Ring General and Zayn was teased on RAW after WrestleMania.

This could lead to a Triple Threat match between Zayn, Gable, and Gunther at WWE Backlash.

#2. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Liv Morgan - Women's World Championship match

Rhea Ripley is the only World Champion in WWE who was able to retain her title at WrestleMania XL. Her next challenger could be Liv Morgan, someone she was best friends with in the past.

Morgan announced that she is on her revenge tour, and assaulted Mami on RAW after WrestleMania. This angle will probably lead to a match between the two women at WWE Backlash.

#1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Cody Rhodes reached the top of the mountain by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two.

As The Rock and Roman Reigns will likely be away from action for the next couple of months, it is time for The American Nightmare to find a new rival heading into WWE Backlash.

His next challenger could be Randy Orton, someone he looks up to. The Viper would be the perfect first opponent for Rhodes as WWE could use their history from the time they were in Legacy to build up their feud.

Orton could turn heel on Rhodes as he may be frustrated after the recent losses he has suffered. Moreover, The Viper possibly turning heel on The American Nightmare would make the story more interesting. Rhodes is an extremely over babyface and he would do very well against a heel Orton as The Viper can be very vicious when he sets his eyes on something.

