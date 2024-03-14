Baron Corbin reveals interesting reason why he wants to be on upcoming WWE PLE

WWE's Baron Corbin has to get back to Paris after receiving love from the city last year. Corbin is currently in a tag team with Bron Breakker and the two are the current holders of the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The Lone Wolf was a guest on WWE's The Bump today and stated that it was weird to hear the crowd cheer him after being booed for the majority of his career. He was cheered in Paris last year during a live event, and Backlash will take place in France next month.

Baron made his feelings clear, sharing a fantasy in which he's the mayor of Paris:

"I've got to get back there, we've got a pay-per-view there. I'm like who do I have to destroy to get on to that pay-per-view with my boy here (Bron Breakker)? Because the reception would be incredible, and then I am just going to stay and I'll be the mayor of Paris. I'll live there and eat good food every day because after that reception I very well could be the mayor of Paris," said Breakker. [From 36:10 - 36:30]

Baron Corbin reveals he didn't know Bron Breakker was going to be in the WWE Royal Rumble

Baron Corbin shared that he was completely unaware that his tag team partner was going to be in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Lone Wolf claimed that Bron Breakker didn't tell him that he would be entering this year's Rumble. He explained that when he turned on the TV, he saw his partner dominating the match.

"I think as close as we are as tag team partners I would have gotten like a text or call. Like, 'Hey buddy, watch the rumble tonight. You might want to watch. You live 45-minutes from there, you might want to watch'. And then from my house I just heard the siren and said that sounds familiar. So I went to turn on the TV and I see him wrecking shop." [From 44:47 - 45:07]

Corbin spent several years on the main roster before returning to NXT last year. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to RAW or SmackDown down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.