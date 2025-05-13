Sami Zayn to win Money in the Bank & announce his cash-in days later in a shocking moment? Potential explored

Sami Zayn is one of the hottest contenders to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank Match, which will take place on June 7 in California. The 40-year-old has been on a quest for the World Title for quite some time, and winning the contest will propel him to the main event scene. However, Zayn may break the years-old tradition associated with the coveted briefcase.

The MITB Briefcase has a storied history of surprise cash-ins as it allows the holders to unleash their contract anywhere, anytime. Sami Zayn may deviate from that pattern and announce his cash-in to make his title match official. He could challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, which will be held right after Money in the Bank PLE.

The former Intercontinental Champion may refuse to face Jey Uso because the latter is his long-standing friend. Besides, Night of Champions will take place in Saudi Arabia, a place where Zayn is a public hero number one. His popularity in the nation and cultural resonance will likely compel WWE to capitalize on it and keep him in a marquee match at the spectacle.

Also, Sami Zayn not opting to cash in on Jey Uso will allow Seth Rollins to go after the World Heavyweight Championship around SummerSlam. Zayn is one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster and has always resorted to fair play. Even after having a chance to pull off a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in, he may avoid that and instead lay out a straight challenge to the champion.

While the abovementioned scenario is speculative, there are still very high chances of it happening. It remains to be seen how things shape up at Money in the Bank this year.

Sami Zayn to face a huge setback after his potential Money in the Bank win?

Sami Zayn's winning the Money in the Bank briefcase is all speculation since he is one of the favorites to win the Ladder Match this year. However, even if the Canadian star wins, things may not go his way. He may suffer a huge setback and end up with a failed cash-in.

Both the World Title pictures are currently crowded with several superstars lurking behind them. When it comes to the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther and Seth Rollins are already in the race. Meanwhile, John Cena is unlikely to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship anytime this summer.

Therefore, it leaves little to no room for Sami Zayn to capture a world title this year, even after he wins the coveted briefcase. WWE is likely preparing him for a big moment as Zayn may win the Royal Rumble next year and challenge for the world title at WrestleMania 42.

Before that happens, the company will likely showcase the 40-year-old as an underdog, making him endure a series of setbacks. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for one of its biggest babyfaces.

