5 signs Sami Zayn will win the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sami Zayn is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, as he has a list of accomplishments. Despite a fulfilling resume, one thing that has been lingering over his career is the world title drought. It looks like the wait for the big gold may soon end as The Honorary Uce is likely to win the Royal Rumble 2026 and burst into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is set to take place in January in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While the premium live event is still eight months away, several subtle cues have started to hint that Zayn might get his big moment next year. He could walk out victorious in the 30-Man battle royal to claim a shot at the world title at WrestleMania 42.

Take a look at five potential signs Sami Zayn will win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble:

#5. Sami Zayn's overemphasis on his World Title Arc

Sami Zayn has won numerous championships in WWE over the years, but the world title has always remained out of his reach. Normally, the company highlights the accolades of superstars rather than showing what they could not achieve. But when it comes to Zayn, the company has been constantly highlighting that he never won the world title.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been referencing his chase for the big gold in one way or another in almost all his storylines. This was visible in his current storyline with Seth Rollins on RAW during the post-WrestleMania season, where Sami Zayn once again made it loud and clear that he would become a world champion in WWE one day.

Well, his overemphasis on it and emotional promos about chasing a world title indicate that WWE is building toward a triumphant Royal Rumble victory.

#4. His involvement in WWE's central storylines

Sami Zayn has been constantly involved in some prominent storylines and feuds over the last few years. From his part in The Bloodline saga to headlining Night One of WrestleMania 39, he has been involved in every top story in recent years.

Zayn also became the one to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at The Show of Shows last year. There has barely been any instance when he was seen in any underwhelming feud. His consistent placement in high-stakes feuds signals WWE's trust in him as a main-event player, making a Royal Rumble win very likely next year to cement his status.

It is a sign that clearly indicates that WWE has been preparing Sami Zayn for a very big moment, potentially walking out as the Men's Royal Rumble winner in 2026.

#3. Culmination of Jey Uso's redemption story this year

Jey Uso won this year's Royal Rumble and became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. It was something that fans never imagined would happen, at least not so soon. But The YEET Master winning the Rumble was nothing but a clear message that the company's booking methodology has undergone a dynamic shift.

The move indicated that anyone can finish their story, even if they are the biggest underdog. Jey Uso's going through his redemption arc suggests that WWE is also prepared to bank on his best friend, Sami Zayn, next. It is a huge sign that the company is ready to make the 40-year-old go through the Royal Rumble to overcome the odds of claiming his WrestleMania moment.

Since taking creative control, Triple H has prioritized elevating workhorse veterans with strong fan connections, and so Zayn looks to be the next in line.

#2. WWE's long-term booking pattern with underdog storylines

Over the years, the WWE Universe has seen several underdog stories in the company having a dream payoff. Superstars such as Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso overcame all odds and got their big moments after years of hard work and relentless pursuit. This tradition has been going on in WWE since the Vince McMahon era.

If any superstar's story is long overdue, it is Sami Zayn's. His portrayal as the ultimate underdog, overcoming adversity against dominant heels, is a sign that WWE is building him towards a dominant Royal Rumble victory. The fact that all underdog stories eventually have a beautiful end is a clear sign that Zayn is getting his moment next year in January.

Also, because the current roster is getting filled with deserving contenders for the world title, it indicates that next year is when The Honorary Uce gets to finish his story.

#1. Cultural resonance and popularity in Saudi Arabia

The 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a place where Sami Zayn is a public hero number one. And what better stage to give him his much-awaited moment than at the nation? Zayn's Syrian-Canadian heritage and universal appeal make him ideal for connecting with the international audience.

WWE always capitalizes on such moments, and the company is not likely to miss it next year. Sami Zayn's popularity in Saudi Arabia and his cultural resonance are indeed major signs that he would walk out of the annual spectacle as the Men's Royal Rumble winner. Had the PLE been taking place in any other nation, Sami's winning would have been nothing but speculation.

However, the fact that the Royal Rumble is heading to Saudi Arabia tells a lot about WWE's upcoming plans with the former Intercontinental Champion. It makes Zayn a prime candidate for a Rumble win.

