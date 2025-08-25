  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Sami Zayn to win the WWE United States Title with help from top faction? Potential explored

Sami Zayn to win the WWE United States Title with help from top faction? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 25, 2025 18:33 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Sami Zayn in action against Solo Sikoa during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn is set to face Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of SmackDown for the latter's United States Championship. However, while the MFTs might attempt to interfere and help Sikoa retain, a top faction might come to the aid of Zayn in a shocking twist and help him win the title for the first time in his career.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks is the stable in question. A formidable group consisting of Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas) as their leader, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. The faction made an impact on WWE SmackDown after Lumis and Gacy conquered the tag division and became the WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, rumors are now circulating that The Wyatt Sicks will feud with the MFTs, as they have been stalking Solo Sikoa's crew on SmackDown. Given this situation, and with a plethora of possibilities open, the stable might interfere during the United States Championship match this week and help Sami Zayn dethrone The Street Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

If this happens, it could finally spark a feud between The Wyatt Sicks and Sikoa's MFT on the blue brand. Interestingly, it could also set up a blockbuster match between the vicious factions for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Jacob Fatu to turn heel and attack Sami Zayn?

If the above scenario happens, Jacob Fatu might turn heel and attack Sami Zayn on SmackDown in a shocking twist.

The Samoan Werewolf could still be interested in the United States Championship despite his unsuccessful attempts to regain it after losing to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. With The Street Champion and MFT focusing on The Wyatt Sicks after they potentially cost Sikoa on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Fatu might take advantage and get himself back to the United States Championship picture.

In a massive twist, Jacob Fatu may turn on Sami Zayn on SmackDown and challenge him for the title. That said, this angle too is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed thus far.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications