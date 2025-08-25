Sami Zayn to win the WWE United States Title with help from top faction? Potential explored

Sami Zayn is set to face Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of SmackDown for the latter's United States Championship. However, while the MFTs might attempt to interfere and help Sikoa retain, a top faction might come to the aid of Zayn in a shocking twist and help him win the title for the first time in his career.The Wyatt Sicks is the stable in question. A formidable group consisting of Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas) as their leader, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. The faction made an impact on WWE SmackDown after Lumis and Gacy conquered the tag division and became the WWE Tag Team Champions.However, rumors are now circulating that The Wyatt Sicks will feud with the MFTs, as they have been stalking Solo Sikoa's crew on SmackDown. Given this situation, and with a plethora of possibilities open, the stable might interfere during the United States Championship match this week and help Sami Zayn dethrone The Street Champion.If this happens, it could finally spark a feud between The Wyatt Sicks and Sikoa's MFT on the blue brand. Interestingly, it could also set up a blockbuster match between the vicious factions for the WWE Tag Team Championship.However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events on this week's episode of SmackDown.Jacob Fatu to turn heel and attack Sami Zayn?If the above scenario happens, Jacob Fatu might turn heel and attack Sami Zayn on SmackDown in a shocking twist.The Samoan Werewolf could still be interested in the United States Championship despite his unsuccessful attempts to regain it after losing to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. With The Street Champion and MFT focusing on The Wyatt Sicks after they potentially cost Sikoa on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Fatu might take advantage and get himself back to the United States Championship picture.In a massive twist, Jacob Fatu may turn on Sami Zayn on SmackDown and challenge him for the title. That said, this angle too is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed thus far.