Santos Escobar to feud with 44-year-old WWE Veteran in Rey Mysterio's absence? Exploring the possibility

Santos Escobar made an emphatic statement on SmackDown last week when he turned on Rey Mysterio, the man whom he idolized growing up. It was a shocking turn of events that left the WWE Universe heartbroken.

While Mysterio is off television due to his injury, Escobar would look to move forward, carrying the same fire within. The 39-year-old is expected to feud with Carlito, who has been the root cause of the entire pandemonium.

Carlito was the alleged reason why the second-generation superstar attacked Rey Mysterio. It was conspicuous on last week's episode of SmackDown as Mysterio and Carlito's closeness pricked the 39-year-old.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that Santos Escobar could feud with the 44-year-old in Rey Mysterio's absence. Escobar would look to exact vengeance from Carlito, as he believes the latter's actions have forced him to attack his idol.

While The Caribbean Cool will look to seek retribution, the former Legado Del Fantasma leader will make sure to obliterate him the way he did to the legendary luchador.

Therefore, the possibility of it happening is quite good, as it would catapult Escobar's heel run.

WWE preparing Santos Escobar for a major storyline angle

For months, it was rumored that Escobar could have a change in character, which finally materialized last week on SmackDown. The 39-year-old attacked his own idol to herald his heel turn.

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action as he suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery. However, when the legendary luchador returns, he will certainly look to exact vengeance from his former LWO stablemate.

As per Dave Meltzer, WWE has major plans in store for Santos Escobar. The renowned journalist revealed that WWE has planned major faction feud between the two LWO members.

According to the report, Santos Escobar would form a group with Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde and feud with Rey Mysterio and his team, consisting of Carlito and another superstar.

Meltzer also speculated that both factions could battle for the title of "Latino World Order." It will be interesting to see how the storyline shapes up after Rey Mysterio's return to television.

