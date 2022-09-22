5 wrestling world reactions to Saraya's (fka Paige) surprising AEW debut

The entire wrestling world was on fire last night following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, as we witnessed the debut of Saraya (fka, WWE’s Paige) in AEW. She came out to a thunderous reaction from the capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Saraya confronted Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D.) as she chased her, Rebel, and Jaime Hayter out of the ring. Social media began to instantly light up with reactions from across the world, including wrestling fans, AEW stars, WWE Superstars, and wrestlers in general.

With that being said, we’re looking at five wrestling world reactions to Saraya’s AEW debut.

#5. The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins and Paige during a photoshoot for WWE Total Divas

Nikki and Brie Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and were a huge part of the organization for obvious reasons. The Bellas feuded on and off with Paige during their time together in WWE and were also a huge part of WWE's reality TV show, Total Divas.

After Saraya made her debut on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Bellas posed this reaction on their Twitter page:

As you can see, The Bellas were very excited to see their friend appear on AEW television in great spirits and as happy as she’s ever looked in years.

#4. CJ Perry (fka, Lana)

A face-to-face confrontation between Paige (Saraya) and Lana (CJ Perry) on an episode of RAW

CJ Perry competed as Lana during her time in WWE. While Perry never got the chance to step into the ring with the former Paige and only interacted with her on WWE television during an episode of RAW, she was happy to see her debut on AEW Dynamite.

Perry posted the following message on her Twitter page:

Like most wrestling fans and friends, everyone is ecstatic and looking forward to what she will bring to the table in AEW.

#3. Bayley

Bayley hanging out with Paige (Saraya) and Emma (Tenille Dashwood) before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Bayley is the current faction leader for Damage CTRL, alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. While Bayley never got to wrestle Paige in WWE, she has a great deal of respect for her and seems happy with her debut in AEW. She also posted a message on her Twitter page:

#2. Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer is the "Innovator of Violence" and one of the best wrestlers of all-time.

Tommy Dreamer has wrestled across the globe and was seen as the face of ECW many years ago. He is a big fan and supporter of Paige. Dreamer took to Twitter to react to her debut on AEW Dynamite:

#1. Saraya close bond with Renee Paquette (fka, Renee Young)

Renee Paquette with Saraya during her interview on The Sessions podcast.

Renee Paquette (fka, Renee Young in WWE) is one of her best friends and had recently interviewed Paige several weeks ago regarding her future in the wrestling business and her fallout with WWE.

Paquette posted proud messages on Twitter to celebrate her best friend's debut:

Many fans and wrestlers are equally proud of her and are hoping that she will be “officially” back inside the ring very soon.

