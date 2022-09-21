Will former WWE Superstar Paige ever wrestle again?

Since retiring in 2018, there has been no guarantee of when and where former WWE Superstar Paige (now Saraya) is going to wrestle again. She still makes sure she is involved with the sport.

The Glampire wrestled her last match in December 2017 during a house show. She participated in a six-woman tag team match where she took a kick from Sasha Banks that injured her neck. In April 2018, Paige officially announced her in-ring retirement. However, she still found distinct roles in WWE before eventually departing with the company in July 2022.

After her exit from WWE, it was announced that she will return to the ring as a guest referee for Zak Zodiac vs. Roy Knight at Fightmare IV in October. In regards to her in-ring return, the former WWE superstar expressed her thoughts on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette that she would be willing to return for a big moment.

"If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment… to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there for big companies, but to actually wrestle it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha again for real… I feel like Hunter’s gonna get her back. I feel like now Hunter’s took over everyone’s gonna be like, ‘I’m ready to come home!’”

Paige opens up about her condition following WWE injury

Superstars returning after a major injury is not new, but it is rare, much like what happened with Edge. From the looks of it, Paige wants to follow in his footsteps soon.

In a Twitch stream, the former Divas Champion stated that she's feeling extremely healthy and is positive about competing again.

"It's so healthy. I feel like I'm the most healthy I've been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%,"

As of the moment, there are still no updates regarding Saraya's in-ring return. Nonetheless, fans continuously support the former WWE star in her other endeavors.

