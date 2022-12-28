Sasha Banks continues to stir up discussion and debate. Following her infamous walkout from WWE earlier this year, there is still no clarity about her future. Fans have been following her closely to see what she will do next.

Banks, to her credit, has been incredibly mysterious on social media. However, her latest tweet suggests that something big has gone down in life. The tone of The Boss' post states that it is great news, which will no doubt get the rumor mill started again.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado 🤯 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹😭🤯

As such, we look at five possible explanations for Sasha Banks' cryptic tweet and what she may be hinting at.

#5 On our list of explanations for Sasha Banks' latest tweet: WWE listened to her ideas for the Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE's booking of the championships was the last straw for Banks

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside tag team partner Naomi, citing creative frustrations over the company's booking for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They felt the titles were not being given the spotlight and found it to be enough reason to move away.

We can't really say WWE has made the belts any more relevant in the time that has passed. Banks was extremely passionate about the championship, so if WWE has hinted to her that they would do more with the titles in 2023, that could explain why she tweeted that one of her biggest dreams came true.

#4 She has been cast in a movie franchise

Why not? Sasha Banks was part of The Mandalorian, playing the role of Koska Reeves. She did a great job at it and opened the doors to an acting career. Who's to say a big-time movie franchise didn't call her up for a role?

Banks could have been cast in the MCU or, ahem, the DCEU, for all we know. Getting a significant acting role is a dream for many, and that list of people could include The Boss.

We will only know for sure later on, but don't rule this possibility out just yet.

#3 She has been offered a dream match

Sasha Banks is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world today. Her offensive style, promo game, and other abilities combine to make her a great package. Because of her star power, fans want to see her face the best of the best, and it's a sentiment she shares as a performer.

Banks may have been offered to fight a dream opponent soon. That could explain her cryptic tweet about achieving one of her biggest dreams. We don't know who the opponent is or where they work, but if the multi-time women's champion is going to fight some top-tier opposition, you can bet we'll be watching.

Speaking of where said the dream match would take place...

#2 She has signed for a new wrestling promotion

Banks could be looking at new pastures.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Sasha Banks is set to be present at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month. It would be a truly momentous occasion for her and the wrestling industry. With her stance at WWE unclear, a move to NJPW would have the headlines buzzing.

AEW has also emerged as another likely destination for Banks to wrestle in. The promotion's women's division is being reinforced with names like Saraya (FKA Paige), and we wouldn't rule out Tony Khan signing The Boss to a multi-year deal.

Indeed, NJPW and AEW would be great destinations, allowing her to wrestle some big names and return to the top.

However, as good as that sounds, the romantics in us only want to hear one thing, and that is...

#1 WWE has negotiated her return to the company

Sasha Banks' story with WWE is far from done. No one wants her walkout to be the last memory of a brilliant stint. Together, the two parties accomplished many things, created history, and made wrestling that much better.

Banks knows that since her departure, the entire WWE regime has changed. With Triple H now in charge of creative, things have changed over the last couple of months. The Boss has worked with The Game during her NXT days, and we don't need to tell you how great those days were.

Working under him on the main roster may be the dream the former women's champion is speaking of. We hope that's exactly what's being hinted at.

