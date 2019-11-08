Sasha Banks shares incredibly heartfelt post regarding new WWE signing

Sasha Banks has dug through the archives for this!

Earlier this week, WWE announced that four new signings had reported to the Performance Center for training, with one of which being 22-year-old Australian "Incredible" Indi Hartwell.

Earlier today, Sasha Banks posted a reply to herself on Twitter saying, "This makes me so happy," responding to a tweet she made in 2016.

The tweet in question is of Sasha sharing a photo with an aspiring young wrestler named Samantha Stratus, tagging Bayley to say the wrestler in the photo is the reason she started training. But who is Samantha Stratus? Well, it's new WWE signing Indi Hartwell!

This makes me happy — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 8, 2019

Who is Indi Hartwell?

Indi Hartwell reportedly signed with WWE back in September. Born in Melbourne, the 22-year-old made her in-ring debut back in 2016 - the same year Sasha Banks posted the photo with her - after training at the Professional Championship Wrestling Academy.

Hartwell's rise over the past three years has been meteoric, with the Melbourne-born Superstar wrestling across several promotions in America such as SHIMMER, RISE and BattleClub Pro, as well as several promotions in her homeland.

Indi Hartwell has signed with WWE

Despite being only three years into her career, Hartwell has already held several titles - such as the BCW Women’s Championship, Newy Pro Women’s Championship, RCW Women’s Championship, and WSW Women’s Championship, and has also shared the ring with the likes of Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard and former AEW star Kylie Rae.

You can find out more about Indi Hartwell and WWE's three other new recruits here.

Meanwhile WWE confirmed yesterday that former RAW Women's Champon Sasha Banks will be in action during tonight's WWE SmackDown event in Manchester, England, when The Boss takes on Nikki Cross!

