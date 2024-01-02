Sasha Banks WWE return: What we know so far

On May 16, 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out from an episode of WWE RAW due to a creative difference. Since this walkout, the duo has not been seen in the company. In December 2022, it was revealed that Banks was done with the Stamford-based promotion.

However, given it has been a time of returns in WWE, there was speculation that the promotion was in talks to re-sign Sasha Banks. As per reports, WWE had a keen interest in bringing the 31-year-old back, but after failed talks, the promotion decided to walk away from the deal.

Hence, the latest reports suggest that Sasha Banks is now close to joining All Elite Wrestling. While a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion can't be confirmed as of now, it's the most likely destination for Banks, as per the report.

While nothing is official yet, if AEW signs Banks, they will be paying a huge amount of money since her current asking price allegedly constitutes one of the biggest contracts in women's wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to go all in to land the former RAW Women's Champion.

Former WWE writer believes Sasha Banks might join a promotion that's being rebuilt

Towards the end of 2023, IMPACT Wrestling announced a rebrand under its original name, TNA. The change from IMPACT will take place on the upcoming pay-per-view titled TNA: Hard to Kill.

For the event, the promotion has teased the debut of a massive superstar. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, there were discussions surrounding who the massive superstar appearing in TNA could be. That's when the name of Kazuchika Okada came up.

However, as per Vince Russo, Okada wouldn't be the one to go to TNA. Instead, he felt it could be Sasha Banks. The former WWE writer said:

"Okada? No. Maybe it's um... what's her name, Sasha. Is that possible?" [4:39 onwards]

Joining a promotion like TNA could benefit Banks. While the company might not be on the same level as WWE or AEW right now, Banks will have the opportunity to be part of its rebuilding phase, which could also see her becoming the new face of Total Nonstop Action.

