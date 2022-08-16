4 things that could happen if Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Unexpected face turns, Bayley's control?

Two stalwarts of Bayley’s stable, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, crushed Tamina and Dana Brooke on the August 8 edition of WWE RAW. They progressed in the Women’s Tag Team Tournament, which started the previous week.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka joined Sky and Kai in the semifinals, having recently defeated Dodurop and Nikki Cross. Both teams are set to clash for a place in the finals. It will serve as a preview for the upcoming Clash at the Castle event, in which the two teams will compete in a six-woman tag match.

In this list, we will take a look at four possible scenarios if Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

#4. More transitions to babyfaces

Multiple woman could turn to the good side

WWE usually prefers pitting the good guys against the bad ones. If Iyo Sky and Dakota grab the tag team titles, they would logically play antagonist to crowd-favorite superstars.

However, RAW is devoid of babyfaces. Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke cannot remain opponents for long. Fans would eventually get bored of them. While many superstars can rise to the top thanks to heels ruling the tag division.

This could be good news for other heels who are struggling as of now. Superstars like Doudrop, Nikki Cross, and Tamina are fading into irrelevancy. They could also get a major boost by getting exposure from top superstars as faces.

#3. Naomi and Sasha Banks return to dethrone them

The Boss n' Glow

Vince McMahon had no plans to refuel the Women’s tag team division after Sasha Banks’ and Naomi’s infamous walkout on May 16 this year.

However, their return has been teased multiple times on social media and even in recent reports. Triple H is promoting superstars from NXT to the main roster and if he chooses to bring back veterans, Naomi and Sasha Banks could be on his list.

The time would seemingly be ripe for a return if Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are crowned the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Boss n’ Glow could kickstart their new run as popular babyfaces, similar to their past selves and naturally feud with Bayley’s stable without any need for storylines.

#2. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai run the WWE Women's Division

A heelish trio running the whole division may sound familiar. Bayley’s stable could recreate the dominance of The Bloodline once all three superstars get their hands on major titles.

After her return, Bayley renewed her rivalry with the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Both were set for a showdown at Money in the Bank in 2021 but The Role Model was injured. She even blamed The EST of WWE for putting her on the shelf.

Should she earn a rematch, fans can expect her to become the new RAW Women’s Champion. The Role Model’s glory combined with the potential victory of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai could be the onset of one of the greatest stables in history.

#1. An extreme Women’s Division

Brawls and interferences have increased significantly since the arrival of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam 2022. WWE has been dropping major hints of a more brutal Women’s Division.

The recent RAW shows have witnessed the heelish stable attack Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair multiple times. They have even confronted them on different occasions, forcing The EST of WWE to accept the challenge regarding a 6-women tag team match at Clash at the Castle. If the babyfaces emerge victorious, Bayley’s need for control will be significantly suppressed.

Contrastingly, Bayley could become unstoppable. Her barrage of ambushes and insults would never cease, having found confidence from the thrashing she laid out on her rivals.

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai’s potential win of the tag titles would also solidify the stable’s reign on the RAW Women’s roster. With characteristic heels, they can bend the rules to defend their titles, forcing a number of disqualifications through weapon shots as well as intrusions.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA