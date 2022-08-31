Scott Hall's son Cody addresses whether he could join AEW or WWE (Exclusive)

Cody Hall, the son of wrestling legend Scott Hall, is open to joining the likes of AEW and WWE one day.

The 31-year-old, who stands at six-foot-eight and weighs 285 pounds, previously wrestled for companies including NJPW. He was also a member of the Bullet Club faction.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hall addressed where he could wrestle next.

“That [AEW and WWE] actually wouldn’t be a bad answer,” he said before being asked about Japan. “Japan’s a beautiful place… I’m really happy just to be on the indies, getting to run into you again. I met a lot of new guys last night, so just being in new places, meeting the boys, being out and about, I really do enjoy.” [3:25-3:37]

While Hall enjoys wrestling on the independent scene right now, he still aspires to work for big companies:

“But of course if you’re gonna be a wrestler I would love to be on the biggest stage and touch the most people, and of course make a little money. It’s the most fun in the nicest buildings with the best guys. I would like to get there, but right now I’m really happy with just doing this.” [3:37-3:50]

Watch the video above to hear Cody Hall’s response when asked about potentially facing Brock Lesnar.

Cody Hall has a different style to Scott Hall

Earlier this year, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks.

Cody Hall does not like to imitate his father’s in-ring style. Instead, he prefers to revolve his matches around the different opponents he steps into the ring with:

“I guess it just depends on my opponent. I would think I’m pretty adaptable. Every time that you book me, it depends on who I’m with, what mood I’m in that day, what kind of matches I’ve been watching, and kind of what I’m working toward, so I would like to be pretty go with the flow.” [2:48-3:01]

Hall also said that he has kept in touch with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Kevin Nash since his father’s passing.

