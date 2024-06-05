Secret alliance, wedding, and more - 4 reasons why Rhea Ripley has been silent since Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan recently made headlines when she kissed Dominik Mysterio last week on WWE RAW, prompting many people to wonder about Rhea Ripley's reactions. However, Mami has been silent about what has been going on, but it may be due to several reasons.

In April of this year, Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship after Liv Morgan attacked her backstage and caused a shoulder injury. Since then, Morgan won the aforementioned title and has been romantically linked with Dominik Mysterio, even kissing the latter last week on RAW. Still, knowing The Eradicator, her silence could mean a lot of things.

For this list, we will look at four reasons why Rhea Ripley has been silent about Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio.

Trending

#4. Rhea Ripley got engaged last year

Although Rhea Ripley is dating Dominik Mysterio on-screen, both stars have different real-life partners. For Mami, it is current AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy. The couple got engaged in August 2023, and due to their busy schedules, planning for the event must be difficult.

In the past, Mami jokingly expressed some frustration with her wedding planning and even stated that she wanted to elope instead. Due to her absence, Rhea could use this time to focus more on her personal life and not be too involved with the storyline right now.

#3. Rhea Ripley is watching how The Judgment Day will respond to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

It is no secret that Rhea Ripley has a lot of trust in her group. She has helped them on several occasions and vice versa. Although Mami is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, she also shares a close relationship with the rest of the fearsome faction.

Due to their closeness, Rhea may be staying silent to see how the group will respond to Liv Morgan's actions. In this way, Ripley will not only see Dominik's actions next, but also monitor Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest.

#2. Rhea Ripley is simply focusing on her therapy

Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship in April 2024.

As mentioned above, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sustained a legitimate shoulder injury. Initial reports have stated that she might be gone for several months, but recent social media posts show her already back to working out using both of her arms.

Seeing Rhea already becoming active again is a good sight to see, but recovery from the injury will take time. Due to this, Ripley may be simply focusing on her healing journey so that she could return to in-ring action much sooner to handle things by herself.

#1. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are already in cahoots

Expand Tweet

Aside from Dominik Mysterio, the rest of The Judgment Day seems to already have contact with Liv Morgan. Both Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were previously seen talking with her, but not current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Following the latest episode of RAW, it is possible that The Archer of Infamy contacted Rhea Ripley himself after Dirty Dom did not give him a satisfactory answer. This could result in Mami knowing what is going on and seeing that only Priest cared enough to contact her, and both could ally with each other instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback