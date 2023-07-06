Secret essence to The Bloodline's success found? Potential X factor that catapulted Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has perched himself at the very top of WWE's main roster. There's probably no one in the WWE Universe mentioning the sports entertainment juggernaut without talking about The Tribal Chief.

Since his return at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has featured in some of the most entertaining, thrilling, and jaw-dropping segments. Most of these angles have also involved The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. However, credit for The Bloodline's successful story doesn't belong solely to the superstars.

WWE's senior producer Michael Hayes has played a significant role in how The Bloodline's tale has unfolded on TV. He has reportedly produced every single segment in this storyline since 2020. A primary reason why Hayes has been able to understand how to pilot The Bloodline's story is connected to his past.

Interestingly, The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) trained Michael Hayes in their wrestling school, The Wild Samoans Wrestling Academy. Hayes' time working with the legendary duo helped him understand the way Samoan wrestlers work. He seemingly knows how to use their strengths and weaknesses to produce a compelling angle.

Apart from Michael Hayes, the rest of WWE's creative team has also played a crucial role in the success of The Bloodline in WWE.

Roman Reigns will be part of The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe stopped and stared for a while when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023. Fans erupted when Jey ended Reigns' iconic unpinned streak in WWE during their tag team bout.

Following the match, The Usos served The Tribal Chief with a notice. They will put The Tribal Chief on trial in The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown, scheduled for July 7, 2023.

This is the second time WWE has produced a Tribal Court segment. Previously, WWE had swapped out Reigns' Acknowledgement Ceremony at RAW is XXX with The Trial of Sami Zayn. It was very well-received by the fans, and Jey Uso's performance was highly appreciated.

Whatever transpires on the July 7, 2023, edition of the blue show will play a vital role in the road to SummerSlam 2023 for Roman Reigns and his family.

Poll : 0 votes