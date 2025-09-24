Seth Rollins and 3 other superstars John Cena must vouch to face in WWE

WWE is set to host its first Crown Jewel outside Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, and it will feature top superstars from the Stamford-based promotion's RAW and SmackDown brands.With John Cena currently on his retirement tour, he is scheduled to face AJ Styles at the upcoming Perth event. The match was made official by Triple H on X/Twitter. The veterans have been hinting at a match on social media after Cena solicited the WWE Universe's opinion on the same subject ahead of this week's RAW.With four more appearances left for The Franchise Player after Crown Jewel before his retirement in December, The Franchise Player will need to use similar strategies to secure his match against potential opponents, just as he did to get the Styles match booked.Now, let's explore Seth Rollins and three other superstars John Cena must vouch to face in WWE#4. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth RollinsSeth Rollins is one of the top names in pro wrestling. He is currently the leader of one of the top heel factions in WWE, The Vision, and he is standing on the pedestal as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. That said, the creative team booking a match between The Visionary and John Cena would be a must-see for fans.Given the momentum Rollins has gathered on the red brand over the past few months since forming his alliance with Paul Heyman, he is arguably the best person to face The Never Seen-17 in his retirement match in December. If this happens, the matchup could create a compelling narrative that would captivate fans and provide a fitting conclusion to Cena's legendary career.#3. GuntherGunther has never shared a ring with John Cena in WWE, which makes him a great opponent for Cena during his farewell tour. Although there have been rumors about The Ring General potentially facing Cena in his retirement match, Triple H might now decide to grant fans the dream match they've been hoping for.If this happens, a showdown between the veterans will undoubtedly be a blockbuster. Moreover, given that Gunther retired the Hall of Famer, Goldberg, he would make a credible opponent for The Franchise Player during his retirement tour, leaving fans with moments to cherish.#2. Drew McIntyreDrew McIntyre is another top superstar in pro wrestling whom John Cena has never wrestled in WWE. Over the years, The Scottish Warrior has built a reputation as one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion. His charisma and strength in the ring arguably make him an excellent opponent for Cena in his retirement tour.Given the legacy The Franchise Player has established in the Stamford-based promotion, he needs strong opponents like Drew McIntyre to make his farewell tour more exciting. That being said, a showdown between the veterans would make a must-see match for fans.#1. Dominik MysterioDominik Mysterio has achieved significant success in WWE, currently holding the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships. With his recent rise in the Stamford-based promotion, he could make a strong opponent for John Cena's retirement tour.Moreover, a match between the young Mysterio and The Franchise Player could be very exciting, as fans would likely be eager to see the two share the ring for the very first time..