Seth Rollins and 4 WWE legends who bagged a role in Marvel or DCEU

Seth Rollins is the most recent WWE star who joined Marvel after it was shared that he will be a part of the cast for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie, which is set to be released on May 2024.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins is competing for the World Heavyweight title & he's going to be on Captain America.

He's making moves.





However, The Visionary isn't the only WWE star to be a part of the superhero leagues. In the past, a number of notable superstars from the company have been a part of not just the MCU but also of DC.

On this list, we are going to explore four WWE legends who also found a spot in Marvel and DCEU.

#4. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson played Black Adam in the DCEU

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

15 years

THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support 🏾 🖤

In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.

And that's what I'll always fight for.

This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons.

The first major wrestler turned actor is possibly The Rock himself. His career in Hollywood began strongly with his roles in The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Scorpion King (2002). Dwayne has since starred in other major franchises, Fast & Furious and Jumanji, just to name a few.

Despite all of his million and billion-dollar projects, one that he has worked on for more than a decade was for DCEU's Black Adam. The film was released last year, and unfortunately, it wasn't met with the most pleasing results. Still, it's definitely a special project for The Great One.

#3. John Cena found success in DCEU as the Peacemaker

John Cena had a slow rise to fame in Hollywood. Although he began taking roles years ago, he landed his most major role in 2018 as part of Bumblebee. He has since appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise and eventually in The Suicide Squad. His role in the DC film, Peacemaker, went well with fans that he got a series named after the titular character.

The series is now being renewed for a season 2, and it's definitely one that many fans are waiting for. As Peacemaker, former WWE Champion was even nominated for MTV's Movie & TV Awards in the Best Comedic Performance, and in the Critics' Choice Super Awards in the category of Best Actor in a Superhero Series.

#2. Batista had one of the most iconic roles in Marvel as Drax the Destroyer

Moving on from DCEU, Dave Bautista (aka Batista) is also one who had a slow rise to fame on the big screen. However, his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series is one that garnered much praise. The film series has since ended after its third installment, but he also appeared in various Avengers movies.

His role as Drax showcased just how diverse the WWE legend's acting skills are. Especially after he also played a much different character in 2022's Glass Onion, 2020's My Spy, and even in 2021's Army of the Dead.

#1. WWE Head of Creative Triple H had a role in the MCU as a vampire

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Never Forget:



Triple H was the first wrestler to be in a Marvel movie, when he was in Blade: Trinity.



That makes 2 members of Evolution appearing in a Marvel Movie.

One WWE legend that many fans may have forgotten who were not aware of their presence in the MCU is Triple H. Despite his well-known name in the sport, he only had a few acting projects throughout the years. However, he made sure to make his acting debut a big one by debuting in Marvel's Blade: Trinity (2004).

The aforementioned movie was the third and final installment in the Blade trilogy and saw the WWE Hall of Famer portray Jarko Grimwood. He shared the screen with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and even Jessica Biel.

