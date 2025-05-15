Seth Rollins to add 29-year-old WWE NXT star as third man? Exploring addition of Bron Breakker's real-life friends to faction with Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins has been hard at work following WrestleMania 41. The Visionary has established what could be one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Aside from himself, Rollins has Paul Heyman advising him and Bron Breakker serving as his "enforcer", but could he add more? Could he add a 29-year-old NXT star, and one of Breakker's real-life friends, as the third man?

The answer to this question is possibly yes, especially when considering that the third man could be Tony D'Angelo. The 29-year-old currently serves as the Don of the D'Angelo Family over on NXT. However, there is turmoil within the group following The Underboss, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's betrayal.

D'Angelo finds himself cornered right now and could certainly use some help. This is where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins could step in. D'Angelo and Breakker are close in real life, with the latter even sharing a picture of their most recent fishing trip on Instagram. As such, he may openly welcome the help.

Seth Rollins could help Tony D'Angelo deal with Stacks and save his family in return for a favor. The favor, in this scenario, would see the former North American Champion leave both NXT and his family behind to join The Visionary's new faction as its "Underboss."

Of course, this is all just speculation. So far, the friendship between Breakker and D'Angelo hasn't played out on camera, and moreover, there is no telling if Seth Rollins will get involved, let alone recruit The Don as the third man.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn

The reason why Seth Rollins may have to bring in a third man soon is his upcoming match. At Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida, The Visionary will team up with Bron Breakker to take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

On paper, this seems like a fair two-on-two match-up, but there is also the Jey Uso-factor to take into consideration. Uso, Zayn, and Punk have been helping each other fend off this new faction, and with that in mind, The Main Event could get involved on May 24, 2025.

Taking this into consideration, Rollins and Heyman would be wise to plan ahead and recruit a third man to help should Uso get involved.

Whether it's Tony D'Angelo or someone else entirely, doesn't matter. At the end of the day, they need to have everything covered, otherwise it could end up costing them.

