Seth Rollins to Add a Female WWE Superstar to His Faction at Clash in Paris? Potential Explored

Seth Rollins, The Visionary, made his vision come true ahead of WWE Clash in Paris. He used the Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in on CM Punk at SummerSlam. Not only did he prevent Punk from having a title reign, but he also became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion while everyone thought he was injured. Now, ahead of the next Premium Live Event on international soil, he could spice things up with a new member in his heel group.And this won’t be any ordinary member, but his own wife, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. Recently, WWE has been reminding people that Lynch and Rollins are married in real life by involving them in each other’s storylines.Lynch posted the video of Seth Rollins using crutches while he was faking an injury on social media, and Nikki Bella mentioned him during her promo against Lynch on WWE RAW. Could this have been subtle foreshadowing that WWE is planning on pairing the two together?There hasn’t been a proper power couple in WWE for a long time. Now, both Lynch and Rollins have titles and are heels. This would be the right time to unite the two in a single storyline. Not only would this elevate the couple, but it would be a breath of fresh air.Brian Nagy @brianmnagyLINKThe entire world knows Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married, so why not just do the full heel and have Lynch in the new Rollins Faction???Seeing The Man help her real-life man retain his title would make fans explode out of their seats. This has a ton of potential if booked right, although nothing is officially confirmed as of now.Seth Rollins May Compete in a Triple-Threat at Clash in ParisWhile it has not been announced, fans have speculated that Rollins may have to defend his title against Punk and LA Knight. On the RAW after SummerSlam, The Visionary took on The Megastar. While the match was entertaining, Punk got involved, leading to a disqualification.This allowed Seth Rollins to retain his title. However, there is still time for a rematch or a #1 contender’s match for the title.However, fans noticed that Knight has not been used on the promotional poster for Clash in Paris. It does have Rollins and Punk side by side, but no Megastar. If WWE does not push Knight to be at the PLE, fans will think he has been buried once again. Despite voicing their desire to see him pushed, WWE has really fumbled with Knight in 2025.