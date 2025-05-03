Seth Rollins to appear at Backlash and help 38-year-old star leave with major WWE title? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman are working to shape the future of WWE according to their vision. The idea behind this faction is to make it a template for future stables rather than making it comparable to what the wrestling juggernaut has produced in the past.

While there are no plans to add more members to Rollins' stable, it doesn't mean he will not be available to those who need him. It so happens that Becky Lynch, who returned at WrestleMania 41, is taking on Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria at Backlash 2025.

The Man cemented herself as a heel on the RAW after WrestleMania by turning on Valkyria. Considering The Drip God is on a power-high right now, he can make an appearance during Valkyria vs. Lynch to distract the current champion, enabling The Man to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. This would mark Rollins and Lynch as the newest power couple in the industry.

Furthermore, it would lay the foundation that the Revolutionary's vision isn't limited to the men's division but extends to the women's division as well, and who he feels is worthy of holding the gold.

The real-life couple has often supported each other on social media and backstage, and having them work together in some shape or form will be an absolute treat for the audience. Despite being heels, Lynch and Rollins have a huge fandom that continues to showcase their support at every venue.

WWE veteran raised questions about the Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins' encounter on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins offered Sami Zayn a move to SmackDown and an immediate world championship opportunity. The former World Heavyweight Champion extended this offer to ensure the 'Honorary Uce' doesn't become a target for his faction. However, the Canadian Native turned it down.

In the main event of RAW, Zayn was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker during the singles match. WWE veteran Vince Russo raised the question about his attire, where he failed to understand why the 40-year-old would turn up in street clothes, knowing that he was about to reject Seth Rollins' offer and face The Dog in a match.

"No, bro. He knows he's going to say no. So, he should be prepared to wrestle him [Bron Breakker]. You've got to write it around that. The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense."

Furthermore, Russo claimed that the segments were being written by non-television writers, which resulted in a messy production.

