Why Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman aren't adding any more new members to their faction explained

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman forged an unexpected alliance at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman betraying Roman Reigns for Rollins will go down as one of the most shocking turns in WWE history. However, the story must go on, and that is what the heel group is seemingly supposed to do.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary proclaimed himself as the future of the industry and revealed that anyone standing in the way of his plans will be viciously dealt with. It was also established that Rollins is the one calling the shots since he signaled Bron Breakker to finish Sami Zayn. Interestingly, there are seemingly no plans to increase the number of members in this stable.

As per Fightful, the alliance between Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker isn't supposed to mirror the domination of any previous faction. In fact, a source close to WWE's creative team mocked any such report. The stable will likely be a template for the future factions in the wrestling juggernaut instead of being one that will draw comparisons to previous groups.

The report also included that WWE had no plans of adding new members, but that is subject to change.

Seth Rollins himself claimed that this faction was nothing like The Bloodline or anything fans had seen before. He refused to let Sami Zayn compare his alliance with The Wiseman and The Dog of WWE to The Bloodline's story.

Sami Zayn refused a world championship opportunity to stand up to Seth Rollins' bullying

The Visionary has no intentions of hurting his friends, provided they do not stand in his way. One such name is Sami Zayn, who worked closely with Seth Rollins after initially parting ways with The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary told Zayn to move to SmackDown and avoid becoming a target of the group. Paul Heyman said he would pull some strings and ensure that The Honorary Uce gets a world championship opportunity if he switched brands.

The proposed trade would have seen Sami Zayn move to SmackDown and receive a match against the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Staying true to his character, Zayn refused to be bullied by Seth Rollins. Zayn stood his ground and established that he would secure a world championship opportunity the right way instead of making a deal with Rollins for it.

The segment resulted in a singles match between Zayn and Breakker, where the latter destroyed the former with multiple Spears.

