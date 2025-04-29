Is Sami Zayn actually injured? The truth revealed after his match was stopped on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn suffered brutality at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in the main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary kicked off the show and claimed that the future of the industry ran through him. However, he was interrupted by the Honorary Uce, who dropped some truth bombs on the former World Heavyweight Champion.
Not only did Sami Zayn refer to Rollins as selfish, but he also called the union of Paul Heyman, The Unpredictable Badass, and The Drip God a "load of cr*p!" He followed it up by threatening to kick Breakker's face before The Revolutionary came up with an offer. Rollins proposed the Canadian move to SmackDown to avoid becoming a target if the former Intercontinental Champion stood in the trio's way.
In the final segment of the night, Zayn brushed off Rollins' proposal by establishing that he would not be threatened out of the company's flagship show, resulting in him locking horns with Bron Breakker in a singles match. The Dog of WWE demolished Zayn by executing four Spears on The Underdog from The Underground, forcing the referee to call for the bell. However, despite what it may have looked like, the OG Bloodline member is not injured.
Zayn was left holding his wrists and ribs and gasping for breath. He could barely stand by himself and needed the referee to guard him so that Breakker wouldn't Spear him a fifth time. Even though The Visionary asked Bron to show compassion, Rollins himself ended the segment with a vicious Stomp on the Canadian. There have been no details on Zayn actually being injured, indicating that this was a creative direction.
Sami Zayn would have received a world championship shot had he accepted Seth Rollins' offer
Both Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins knew that Sami Zayn wouldn't just move brands without an incentive. Therefore, The Wiseman pulled some strings backstage, as he spoke to both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis and secured a world championship shot for the Honorary Uce.
In a backstage segment, the Hall of Famer informed the 40-year-old that if Zayn agreed to move to the blue brand, he would get an Undisputed WWE Championship match against the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. A world title opportunity is something that Sami has been pursuing for a while, and he would have gotten one without having to jump through hoops.
However, the former Intercontinental Champion refused to let Seth Rollins bully him out of the red brand and claimed he would get a world championship opportunity the right way!
It will be fascinating to see how the story unfolds between The Visionary and Sami Zayn moving forward.