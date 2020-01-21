Seth Rollins approaching a Tag Team Championship record

The Monday Night Messiah is closing in on a Tag Team Championship record

Much to the surprise of last night's Monday Night RAW audience, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated the Viking Raiders to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. The match was set up after Erik and Ivar joined Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a brawl against Rollins and his Disciples to open the show.

The victory for Rollins was a significant one as he captured his 6th RAW Tag Team Championship, which according to WWE Stats and Info, is one of two records broken last night.

It's the amount of Tag Team Championship partners that has Rollins in rare company. Buddy Murphy became the 5th partner to capture the gold with the Monday Night Messiah, joining Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, and Braun Strowman. That's a record for the belts on the Red Brand. If you take into account all of the Tag Team Titles the company has had though, Rollins is tied for 3rd for the most Championship partners in WWE history. That is assuming I've done my research correctly.

Tied with Five - Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Chris Jericho, and Mick Foley

All four men are some of the most decorated Champions in WWE history, so it's no wonder they've racked up a fair amount of Tag Team Title victories in their careers. Kofi Kingston in particular who holds the record for most days as Tag Team Champion. That's a record that is over 1000 days and counting.

Kofi Kingston - CM Punk, Evan Bourne, R-Truth, Xavier Woods, and Big E.

Mick Foley - Al Snow, The Rock, Kane, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Terry Funk.

Chris Jericho - Big Show, Edge, Christian, The Rock, and Chris Benoit

Seth Rollins - Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Jason Jordan, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns

The Rated R Superstar is 2nd all time with Six

Edge totally reeks of awesomeness!

Edge could very well be a Two Time WWE Hall of Famer one day. Before his incredible singles run that saw him capture 11 World Championships, Edge was already a well decorated Tag Team competitor. Alongside his partner Christian, the life long best friends captured gold seven times while competing in some the best matches in company history; including the first three TLC matches.

After the Hall of Fame worthy Tag Team split, Edge would not stop racking up the Championships. He would win the gold 6 more times with 5 different partners. One of those reigns was with his childhood hero, Hulk Hogan.

Edge - Christian, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Chris Benoit, Hulk Hogan, and Rey Mysterio.

Kane has won gold with Seven different people

Daniel Bryan can't really argue when you look at the facts, The Big Red Machine is THE Tag Team Champion. Kane has won the Titles with an unprecedented 7 superstars, forming some of the strangest and most entertaining teams in the process.

His most notable runs came alongside his "brother" the Undertaker and with the aforementioned Daniel Bryan. Team Hell No held the Tag Team Titles for 245 days before dropping them to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Kane - Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker, Big Show, X-Pac, Rob Van Dam, Mankind, and The Hurricane

At age 33, Seth Rollins has plenty of time and will likely have plenty of chances to catch up to the Devil's Favorite Demon.

Any guesses as to whom his next partners will be?