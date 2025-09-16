Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could add The Vision's newest member at WWE Wrestlepalooza in a shocking twist

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 16, 2025 15:16 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
A shot from this week's Monday Night RAW [Image source: Getty]

WWE is just days away from hosting Wrestlepalooza, and the event's match card seems impressive. The show will see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch face off against CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match. In a shocking twist, the heel couple may also add a new member to The Vision in Indianapolis.

Lee made her return on the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and confronted Lynch, who had previously taken shots at Punk and slapped him numerous times. The following week on RAW, The Black Widow and The Second City Saint secured a mixed tag team match against The Man and Rollins at the upcoming premium live event.

It appears that the marquee show will not only feature the showdown between the two power couples, but it may also see a new star join The Vision. LA Knight can attack CM Punk and help Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch secure the victory on September 20.

The 42-year-old had a fallout with Punk on the post-SummerSlam episode of the red show. The Second City Saint inadvertently cost Knight a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory by attacking Rollins. However, The Megastar later got a rematch against The Visionary at WWE Clash in Paris, but in a Fatal Four-Way Match, which also involved Punk and Jey Uso.

Unfortunately for Knight, he lost in Paris as Rollins pinned Punk to retain the title. Given this angle and Knight's ongoing feud with Jey Uso on the red brand, he might need an ally, especially since Jimmy Uso could side with Jey later on. With The Vision currently feuding with The Usos and CM Punk, The Megastar might join forces with the heel faction to exact revenge on Punk in an unexpected twist.

There's seemingly no better way for LA Knight to accomplish his goal than by attacking Punk and helping Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch secure the victory at Wrestlepalooza. Since The Visionary is the leader of The Vision, he could easily add Knight to the group as its newest member.

That said, this angle is speculative, and it remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans on Saturday at Wrestlepalooza.

LA Knight to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, LA Knight might betray Seth Rollins later on and challenge him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This angle could be similar to the storyline involving Daniel Bryan and The Wyatt Family. Knight could combine forces with The Visionary for his benefit and to destroy The Vision from the inside.

Aside from seeking retribution against CM Punk and The Usos, Knight could take advantage of a vulnerable Rollins and challenge him for the title after sparking commotion in the group. However, this is also speculation, and only time will tell what lies ahead for The Megastar.

Quick Links

