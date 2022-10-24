Seth Rollins breaks character to reveal the reasoning behind recent WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has taken to social media to share the real reason behind a recent WWE merch drop.

Rollins became one of the most compelling heel characters on WWE TV in 2022. This is thanks in no small part to his programs against Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle earlier this year. He also ended Bobby Lashley's United States Championship reign after The All Mighty was beaten down by Brock Lesnar.

Despite his heelish tendencies, Rollins is still endeared by many in the WWE Universe, who loudly sing his theme whenever he makes his entrance. Now, the former WWE Champion has taken a moment to address fans.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins shared images of his new WWE merchandise, featuring the harmonious chanting of his entrance theme. The merch also features a colorful image of Rollins himself. The Visionary noted that the new design was created with fans in mind, letting the WWE Universe know about their impact in his tweet caption:

"This one is because of you guys." Rollins said

The shirt pictured in Rollins' quote-tweet is available for pre-order now through WWE's official outlets. It will be available for purchase from WWEShop.com on November 16th, and WWEEuropshop.com on November 30th.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

What was the reaction to the Seth Rollins tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the new Rollins merch.

One fan claimed to love the merchandise:

One fan used an image of Michael Fassbender in X-Men: First Class to describe the shirt:

Another was excited to have a shirt with Rollins' face on it:

🧸🦕Toby 🦖🧸 @froggypuppyz @WWERollins WE LOVE YOU!!! im excited to have a shirt with your face on it! @WWERollins WE LOVE YOU!!! im excited to have a shirt with your face on it!

Another thanked The Visionary for all his efforts and wished him a long career:

Wasim Perviz @UKWasimPerviz @WWERollins Thank you for giving us all you have every night. I hope you keep wrestling the next 20 years @WWERollins Thank you for giving us all you have every night. I hope you keep wrestling the next 20 years

One told The Monday Night Messiah that he deserved it, and followed up with an NFL question:

Dan The Big Kitty Daddy @KittyDaddy1622



So how are you gonna handle "Monday Night Rollins" on a night when the Bears are playing?



Can you have a monitor in the back showing the game? @WWERollins You deserve it pal....So how are you gonna handle "Monday Night Rollins" on a night when the Bears are playing?Can you have a monitor in the back showing the game? @WWERollins You deserve it pal....So how are you gonna handle "Monday Night Rollins" on a night when the Bears are playing?Can you have a monitor in the back showing the game?

One fan even told Rollins that he was changing the game:

Followthebuzzards @Phoinexthe2nd @WWERollins You should change our name to Seth "game changer" Rollins @WWERollins You should change our name to Seth "game changer" Rollins

Seth Rollins' last defense of the United States title was against Matt Riddle on a recent edition of RAW. A misplaced Elias interference ended up costing The Original Bro the belt.

What do you think about Seth Rollins' post? Are you a fan of the new merchandise design? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Poll : 0 votes