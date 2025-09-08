Seth Rollins to bring back ghost of AJ Lee's past as The Vision’s newest member? Chances explored

AJ Lee made her emphatic WWE return on the latest edition of SmackDown. She immediately set her sights on Becky Lynch, as Seth Rollins watched his wife pay the price for putting her hands on CM Punk.Rollins has made major moves in recent months, forming The Vision by recruiting Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. At Clash in Paris, Lynch became the latest superstar to join the group after she helped The Visionary retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.Following Lee's return to WWE, Rollins and Lynch could decide to make some big calls, including bringing Kaitlyn back to the company. The former WWE Divas Champion is Lee's longtime rival and could join the faction as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion's bodyguard. Her last WWE appearance was in a backstage segment in 2019.Many fans liked the feud between Kaitlyn and The Black Widow in the past and would love to see the duo run it back. Moreover, The Vision could expand its dominance in the women's division by recruiting the 38-year-old. It would be an unexpected twist in the storyline and help the heels gain the upper hand heading into Wrestlepalooza. As of now, this is mere speculation.Cody Rhodes thinks Seth Rollins is a large part of WWE's futureCody Rhodes believes that Seth Rollins will have a large part in the future of WWE. The American Nightmare briefly spoke about his history with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.On his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes disclosed that he opted to face Rollins upon his return to WWE, given their history. He said:&quot;Seth Rollins is amazing and part of the furniture at WWE, probably a large part of the future of WWE, and has done everything. But on a personal level, I had had Seth Rollins' first dark match in Dayton, Ohio, at the Nutter Center. I had done live events with him, and then I had seen him fly past me. Fly past me. Rockets to the moon and well deserved and could handle it.&quot;Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and the leader of the SmackDown men's division. Meanwhile, Rollins has been sitting at the top of the RAW men's division. It remains to be seen if WWE once again decides to run a Champion vs. Champion Match at Crown Jewel.