Seth Rollins to bring back The Architect persona and introduce new WWE manager very soon? Exploring potential Wrestlemania 41 twist

Former WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is gearing up for his main-event Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, which is merely days away. The historic two-night spectacle promises fireworks with the stacked-match card. Rollins might pull off a big shocker by resurrecting the old gimmick and introducing a new manager.

Rollins, Punk, and Reigns are well-rounded professional wrestlers with decorated title reigns, accolades, and wins over massive names. This has made it extremely difficult to pick one clear winner. Many feel the outcome of this bout will come with a major shocker, and Paul Heyman may play a vital role in it. Popular theories suggest that The Wiseman has stated he will stay loyal to his Tribal Chief, so he would betray Reigns and help Punk win.

In the realm of possibilities, Seth Rollins might do the unthinkable. As WrestleMania 41 marks the 10th year of his iconic “Heist of the Century,” he might bring back his “The Architect” persona, and Paul Heyman could turn heel and double-cross Reigns and Punk, opting Rollins as “New Paul Heyman,” marking an iconic closer to WrestleMania 41 night one.

While Rollins and Paul Heyman sound like a great pitch as a team, the angle mentioned above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer backs up the idea of Seth Rollins becoming a Paul Heyman guy

The narrative of Seth Rollins emerging as the “Paul Heyman” guy has become one of the most popular theories on how a match could unfold at WrestleMania 41.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his views and supported the potential angle.

“And if anybody can get [Seth Rollins] away from [a lack of character to something definitive], I believe it's Paul [Heyman]. Look at what history has taught us of what Paul can do for guys who have all the potential in the world but haven't reached their full potential. See Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, [and] Roman Reigns," Ray said.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

