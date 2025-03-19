Seth Rollins to bring back The Shield, Brock Lesnar to attack 2 'brothers'? 3 twists for Roman Reigns' potential match at WrestleMania 41 

Roman Reigns returned last week on WWE RAW and laid waste to Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The OTC was on hiatus ever since he was brutalized by The Visionary at Royal Rumble 2025.

Given how things unfolded, Roman Reigns will likely face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, the high-profile bout could be filled with numerous twists.

In this piece, we will look at three such swerves that could happen during the potential encounter.

#3 Seth Rollins could bring back The Shield gear and entrance theme

Seth Rollins was The Architect of the famous faction, The Shield, which featured Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. He is a master at playing mind games with his opponents. The Visionary showed up in The Shield's gear during his showdown against the OTC in 2022.

The past could once again come to haunt Reigns as Rollins could turn back the clock during his potential Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary could don his Shield gear and could enter through the crowd to get in the OTC's head.

#2 The Bloodline could interfere

While Roman Reigns' feud with The Bloodline seemingly reached its climax following his win over Solo Sikoa in January, the heel stable may come back to haunt the OTC at WrestleMania 41.

Given the recent differences between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, it seems The Street Champion of the Island could be discarded from the faction shortly. If so, The Samoan Werewolf could assume control of the faction and may target Reigns.

Jacob Fatu, along with Tama Tonga, could interfere in the OTC's potential match to lay waste to him, much to the shock of fans.

#1 Brock Lesnar could return and take out former Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

As fans saw, Paul Heyman showed concern for CM Punk last week following his match against Seth Rollins, which didn't sit well with Roman Reigns. The recent turn of events could create a rift between The Wiseman and the OTC.

This potential angle could lead to Heyman turning on Reigns to join forces with CM Punk on the Road to WrestleMania 41. If that is indeed the case, the legend could do everything in his power to help The Best in the World win his potential match against Roman and Seth.

Paul could call upon his former client, Brock Lesnar, who is currently on hiatus, to help CM Punk prevail over The Visionary and the OTC. The Beast could make his presence felt during the potential Triple Threat match to destroy the former Shield brothers, Seth and Roman, leading to Punk's victory.

