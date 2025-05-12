Seth Rollins to be challenged to a huge match at Money in the Bank by 2 WWE icons on RAW? Potential explored 

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from KFC! Yum Center in Louisville promises to be an interesting show. After a successful Backlash, the company will now start building up the storylines for Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank, which will take place on May 25 and June 7, respectively.

Seth Rollins can open the show, revealing his plans. Last week, Rollins lost a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso, all thanks to CM Punk's interference. Sami Zayn also showed up during the bout to take revenge on The Visionary and Bron Breakker, who assaulted him two weeks ago.

While CM Punk attacked Rollins and Co. with a steel chair last week, it seems he is not done with them. Therefore, on tonight's episode of RAW, The Straight Edge Superstar and Zayn could challenge Rollins and Breakker to a high-profile tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.

When Roman Reigns and CM Punk were assaulted by Seth Rollins and The Dog of WWE on RAW after 'Mania, it was speculated that Reigns and Punk would face The Visionary and Breakker. However, the OTC hasn't been seen on TV since the beatdown. With Zayn now in the picture, it appears Reigns might stay away from the ring for a few more weeks.

Who knows, Reigns might return at Money in the Bank to stand beside CM Punk and Sami Zayn. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

CM Punk will address the WWE Universe on tonight's episode of RAW

The crowd at KFC! Yum Center will be treated to a CM Punk segment on RAW, as he will address WWE fans. This will be the first time The Voice of the Voiceless will deliver a promo after Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

In a shocking moment, Heyman backstabbed Punk and Roman Reigns, aligning with Seth Rollins at 'Mania. The Visionary could come out with The Wiseman and Breakker to confront Punk on RAW. Heyman and The Second City Saint could engage in a heated promo battle to intensify the rivalry.

The segment could even turn into a brawl, with The Visionary and Bron Breakker attacking Punk. Sami Zayn could then come out and take down Rollins and Breakker, setting up their potential match at Money in the Bank.

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns shows up to exact revenge on the heel faction. Regardless, the abovementioned angle is speculative.

