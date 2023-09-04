Seth Rollins to confront next title contender on RAW? Major clue you might have missed at WWE Payback

Seth Rollins survived Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023. The Visionary defeated the King of Strong Style following a vicious curb stomp, to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. He might confront his next challenger on RAW this Monday.

Jey Uso joined the RAW roster, as announced by Cody Rhodes, at Payback. The American Nightmare said he used his leverage backstage to bring the one-half of The Usos to the red brand. Jey could declare himself the next challenger to the world title on the September 4 episode of RAW.

The former Bloodline member is no stranger to challenging for singles titles. He had a storied feud with Roman Reigns over the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. Jey had an unsuccessful outing against Austin Theory for the United States Championship on SmackDown a couple of months ago as well.

His last title match before the surprise move to RAW was against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Jey was moments away from defeating his cousin, but a Jimmy Uso interference cost him the Tribal Combat.

The two brothers have been at odds since the Biggest Party of the Summer. Jey sought answers on SmackDown after SummerSlam. While Jimmy explained his reasons, considered questionable by the majority, the segment ended with Jey destroying The Bloodline on his own, and quitting WWE.

Seth Rollins to announce a contender’s match on RAW after WWE Payback? It could happen

Seth Rollins was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura in an off-camera moment after WWE Payback. The King of Strong Style once again targeted the Visionary’s injured back. Nakamura grabbed Rollins by the hair and sent him back-first into the entrance walls.

The World Heavyweight Champion could be compelled to announce a number one contender’s match on RAW after WWE Payback. Here’s how the angle could play out. While Nakamura invokes his rematch clause, Jey Uso could interrupt him and tell him he should get in line.

Seth Rollins could use this as an opportunity to set up a number one contender’s match between Jey and Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match could take place in the main event of RAW tomorrow night or on any RAW before Fastlane.

