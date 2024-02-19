Seth Rollins to continue decades-long WWE WrestleMania streak by facing 39-year-old? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania XL is just a matter of weeks away, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a spectacle of the grandest proportions. The Rock is back, Cody Rhodes is set to have another go at finishing his story, and Bayley will challenge former friend IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Many superstars are carving their paths to The Show of Shows, but one man with no clear path forward is Sami Zayn.

The Underdog From The Underground is currently on a considerable losing streak, having fallen to the likes of Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura since his Royal Rumble return. Rumor has it that this is leading to a redemption storyline arc similar to the one that led to him winning the NXT Title in 2014. His recent empty arena interviews seem to suggest the same, but what's the potential timeline?

Would it be a long-term arc culminating later in the year, or an accelerated one climaxing at The Showcase of The Immortals? The latter option could help WWE preserve a record that fans have noticed comes into play every ten years on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Should Zayn be added to Seth Rollins' match against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber, he will help preserve a long-standing, perhaps unintentional, WrestleMania streak, as pointed out by the fan below:

Fans had initially speculated that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock would be the three-way to continue this interesting tradition:

However, with The Brahma Bull having aligned himself with The Tribal Chief, that now seems unlikely.

Only two matches have been made official for WWE WrestleMania XL so far

The WWE Universe is firmly on The Road to WrestleMania XL, but with Elimination Chamber still to come before The Show of Shows, not many matches have been confirmed for the latter. Only Iyo Sky vs. Bayley and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes are set in stone for Philadelphia, but the WWE Universe has an idea of other likely matches.

Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre are odds-on favorites to win their respective Chamber matches and challenge Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins for their titles. Outside the world title matches, fans think they could see matches such as Jey vs. Jimmy Uso, AJ Styles vs. LA Knight and a blockbuster tag bout with The Rock and Reigns taking on Rhodes and Rollins. Fans for sure can't wait to see which of these actually come to pass!