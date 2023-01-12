Seth Rollins and current WWE Superstar were once squashed in 3 seconds in an embarrassing loss

Seth Rollins and his tag team partner Austin Theory suffered an embarrassing three-second defeat in a dark match on RAW last year.

After an episode of the Monday Night show came to a close in early 2022, The Visionary competed in two back-to-back dark matches. The first match saw Rollins and Austin Theory taking on RK-Bro in tag team action.

In a massive surprise, Matt Riddle pinned Theory in three seconds, resulting in an embarrassing squash for the villains. Right after the loss, the United States Champion challenged Seth Rollins to a singles match.

Rollins picked up a victory over Theory with the help of a Pedigree to send the WWE Universe home happy.

Seth Rollins recently lost a feud to Austin Theory

The Visionary feuded with Austin Theory for the better part of late 2022 over the United States title. The feud recently came to an end on the first RAW of 2023, with Theory retaining his US title.

Austin Theory has come a long way since his embarrassing loss to RK-Bro in three seconds. He is one of red brand's top superstars and has a bright future ahead of him.

It's no secret that Vince McMahon was high on Theory before the former retired from WWE. Here's how the 25-years-old reacted to Vince's retirement:

“So to me, the first thing you think of is like, ‘Well then who’s in charge?’ As soon as I found out who the team was, Stephanie, Triple H, Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard, I have a good relationship with all of them. But I think the Mr. McMahon retirement got a lot of us because, you know, we’ve seen him forever. He laid the foundation. Literally, there’s all these Superstars because of Mr McMahon. I think it was just kind of like, ‘Wow.’ Like, ‘That’s really happening.’ So that’s kind of where it got me there.”

Now that Vince McMahon is back as Executive Chairman, things are looking pretty good for the United States Champion. Theory suffered a loss to Pat McAfee at last year's WrestleMania. It remains to be seen how he fares at The Show of Shows this time around.

