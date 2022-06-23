[Watch] Seth Rollins dances to famous TV theme 

Seth Rollins has responded to a hilarious meme of him dancing along to the Pink Panther theme song today.

His theme music has become a favorite of the WWE Universe, with fans chanting along as the former "Monday Night Messiah" dances his way down the entrance ramp. Now, fans have taken note of Seth Rollins' exquisite dance moves and have begun adding different music for the WWE Superstar to dance to.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, the two-time Universal Champion made his way to the ring in a flashy pink suit. Fans noticed Rollins' "drip" and dance routine aligned perfectly with the Pink Panther theme song. Rollins quote-tweeted the video and claimed that the "panther chump" could never pull off his dance moves.

Seth Rollins vows to win WWE Money in the Bank

Rollins appeared on this Monday's episode of RAW immediately after Riddle lost his Money in the Bank Qualifying match against Omos. He attacked Riddle and mocked him for losing to his title match Roman Reigns on SmackDown and then his qualifying match just a few days later. Seth qualified for the ladder match on July 2nd last week by defeating AJ Styles.

He claimed to be the only superstar on the roster capable of defeating Roman Reigns and vowed to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Seth Rollins and Reigns debuted on the main roster as members of The Shield faction alongside Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling.

Seth pointed out that he has already won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed in on Roman Reigns in the past. He cashed in during the main event between Lesnar & Reigns at WrestleMania 31, pinning his former Shield brother to capture the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Omos have qualified for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match so far. We broke down a few superstars that could leave Money in the Bank with the briefcase and you can check that out here.

