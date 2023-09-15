Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns? Exploring if The Tribal Chief's historic title reign is no match for The Visionary

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two of the most dominant superstars on WWE’s roster. Roman Reigns has defeated some of the top superstars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, among others. However, there’s one Superstar who won against him in a singles match. Seth Rollins. The Visionary defeated The Tribal Chief via DQ at Royal Rumble 2022.

Currently, The Visionary is the World Heavyweight Champion while The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The former is a fighting champion, while the latter currently isn’t. Nevertheless, both of them have immense popularity among the fans, but only one can be #1!

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released the list of the top wrestlers for 2023, and Seth Rollins is perched right at the top of the list with Roman Reigns coming in second. This speaks volumes about The Visionary’s dominance in the industry considering he was at number 17 in PWI’s 2022 list while Roman Reigns was number one!

Expand Tweet

Undoubtedly, both superstars possess a certain level of charm, charisma and personality that has allowed them to build their massive fandoms. However, being present regularly matters, lately The Visionary has been much more present for the fans than The Tribal Chief.

As per Fightful, this year’s top lists are based on “win-loss record, technical ability, influence on the sport, success against the highest grade of competition, success against the most diverse competition, and activity."

Seth Rollins points out the different between Roman Reigns and himself as champions

Seth Rollins had called out The Tribal Chief for not defending the title on both brands regularly. He believes the reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship wouldn't be needed had Roman Reigns done what he needed to do as champion.

During an interview with After The Bell, The Visionary pointed out the difference between the two champions.

" I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. (...) It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship.”

Even fans will agree with Rollins’ judgment about the situation. Several individuals within the WWE Universe have pointed out this difference, wishing for more visibility of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see the two world champions with a long history face off? Sound off in the comments section below.