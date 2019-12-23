Seth Rollins discloses 'little-known secret' about his relationship with Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged

The latest ‘365’ documentary on the WWE Network focused on Seth Rollins’ life in and out of a WWE ring, including his relationship with Becky Lynch.

In early 2019, fans began speculating on social media about whether the two Superstars had started dating after they were pictured together on multiple occasions at non-WWE events.

Lynch then confirmed in May that she was in a relationship with Rollins, prompting WWE’s decision-makers to briefly make them a tag team, and it was revealed in August that they are now engaged.

Speaking openly about his fiancée, Rollins said during the documentary that he kissed Lynch for the first time on the weekend of the 2019 Royal Rumble, where they both went on to win their respective Rumble matches.

“I hit it off with Rebecca towards the end of January. Actually, the first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend. Little-known secret!”

The two-time Universal Champion added that he was unsure if he was doing the right thing by dating Lynch, as they had been good friends for several years, but it was “pretty obvious” that he wanted to be with her.

“That was interesting because I’ve known her for such a long time, never really even thought about the other one in that way, and so even when we sort of started hanging out as more than friends, it felt really nice, but it was also like, ‘Ah, maybe we shouldn’t do this.’ But after a couple of weeks, it was pretty obvious that there was no way we were going to end. Things started to turn around for me.”

