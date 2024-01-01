Seth Rollins to drop the world championship to top star following the debut of 37-year-old former champion on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has not had an easy run since he won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles last year. He has done almost everything to showcase his desire to be a fighting champion. However, his days as RAW's top titleholder might be numbered.

Seth Rollins is set to face Drew McIntyre on the Day 1 edition of RAW. McIntyre has already lost once to The Visionary. However, Rollins will face a different version of McIntyre on the red show. The new Scottish Warrior is no longer concerned with what others think of him and will go to any length to become the next world champion.

There were rumors that NXT team Gallus could soon be paired with Drew McIntyre on the main roster. However, the top star will likely build his new faction in a phased manner. Gallus' most prominent member and former NXT Tag Team Champion, Wolfgang, could debut on RAW and help McIntyre defeat Seth Rollins.

The 37-year-old Wolfgang would be the perfect partner for McIntyre before Mark Coffey and Joey Coffey also join in.

Seth Rollins doesn't feel Drew McIntyre can beat him

On the latest episode of RAW, Rollins discussed the Drew McIntyre scenario, recognizing the latter's viewpoint. The World Heavyweight Champion asserted that he was functioning at a superior level and was confident about being unbeatable.

''I am operating on a level that is simply untouchable. So I don't care what version of Drew McIntyre we've got on Day 1. It really doesn't matter to me. And I just don't think he can do it. I am feeling like I can't be beat. I'm feeling untouchable. So, Drew, I hope you bring the best out of me. You always do. I will bring the best out of you. Hope may the best man win," Rollins said.

While Rollins has been impressive as a world champion, many fans hope to see the title change hands soon. Drew McIntyre would be the perfect choice to take the crown from The Visionary.

